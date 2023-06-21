TUPELO – When Amory native Brent Rainey got out of college and moved to Jackson for a job, he figured he needed to learn how to cook.
"But I really didn't enjoy it," said Rainey, a salesman for Power Equipment Co. of Memphis. "I just cooked because I had to."
He prepared simple stuff, one-pot meals, nothing too complicated. He really didn't get the cooking bug until he started smoking and grilling meats for soccer tournaments when his two kids played the sport in Tupelo.
"Presly Wallace and I would cook for the team, for the coaches," he said. "We did ribs and smoked chicken – hundreds of pounds of that because we were cooking for 200. That was 20 years ago."
He and Wallace and another friend, Don Lewis, still get together a couple of times a month to cook.
"We cook for friends and functions," he said. "That's what we do when we get together. We cook."
One night a week, Rainey prepares supper for his son, Nick, and his family, and then does it again another night for his daughter, Rebekah, and her family. Rainey, 62, has six grandchildren.
"If I'm cooking for Nick, it's going to be anything Cajun," Rainey said. "If I'm cooking for Rebekah – she loves Southern food, comfort food – it's going to be fried steak and gravy. We also do a lot of smoking and grilling at home."
Rainey, an avid golfer, also enjoys cooking for himself just about every day.
"I do something different every time," he said. "I don't like leftovers. I don't make anything too extravagant. I'm a pretty simple cook. I try different things to learn different techniques, and I like to try foods from different ethnicities."
Rainey said he'll get on a kick where he'll cook a lot of different Cajun dishes, and then he'll pivot and do something else, like Italian food.
"There's no rhyme or reason for it," he said. "I usually try out new recipes on the kids. I don't do anything complicated enough to have failures."
During the week, he usually makes quick meals, but he also enjoys making long-simmered stews and chilies and smoking meats when he's having guests over.
If he's at hunting camp, he likes to make hearty fare, like gumbo, red beans and rice, and Brunswick stew.
"I go to hunting camp, but I don't hunt a lot," he said. "I'd rather cook than hunt. Everybody likes my gumbo, but I never make it the same way twice. I always start with the same roux, but then it depends on what kind of meat I have – it might be chicken, it might be seafood. So it's hard to give that recipe out."
ONE-PAN CHICKEN JAMBALAYA RICE
5 chicken thighs
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
1 pound smoked sausage, sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
1 onion, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
2 stalks celery, diced
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
1/2 cup red wine
1 tablespoon Better Than Bouillon chicken base
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 cup long grain rice
1 1/2 cups water
Pat the chicken dry. Combine garlic powder, Italian seasoning, smoked paprika and Cajun seasoning, and rub all over the chicken thighs. Set aside.
In an oven-safe skillet, saute the sliced sausage in olive oil until browned. Remove to a plate and set aside.
Brown the chicken pieces in the same skillet, about 5 minutes on each side. Remove to a plate and set aside.
Add the butter to the skillet along with the onion, bell pepper and celery. Cook until soft, then add the garlic.
Deglaze the bottom of the pan with the red wine, then add bouillon base and tomato paste. Add additional Cajun seasoning, if desired, and simmer 2 minutes.
Add rice and water to the pan, along with the sausage and chicken and any juices accumulated. Bring to a boil, then put skillet in the oven and bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes.
BRUNSWICK STEW
BARBECUE SAUCE
6 cups ketchup
1 cup yellow mustard
1 cup vinegar
2 sticks butter
2 tablespoons minced garlic
1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon black pepper
1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce
1/2 cup hot sauce
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 cup brown sugar
STEW
9 cups cubed potatoes
8 cups chicken broth
5 pounds cooked, shredded chicken
5 pounds smoked pulled pork (from a Boston butt)
4 cans English peas, drained
6 cans stewed tomatoes, drained
4 cans lima beans, drained
4 cans whole corn, drained
4 cans creamed corn
1 cup liquid smoke
For the barbecue sauce, combine all ingredients in a saucepan and heat, stirring, until the butter is melted. Set aside.
For the stew, in a large pot, combine potatoes, broth, shredded chicken and pulled pork. Bring to a boil. When potatoes are almost done, add the peas, tomatoes, lima beans, corn, liquid smoke and barbecue sauce. Reduce heat and simmer for 3 to 4 hours.
JALAPENO CHICKEN
1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut in bite-size pieces
Salt and pepper
Cornstarch
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 yellow onion, diced
2 jalapeño peppers, sliced
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup soy sauce
1/3 cup water
3 cloves garlic, chopped
Cooked rice
Season the chicken with salt and pepper and sprinkle all over with cornstarch. Heat the oil in a skillet, add the chicken, and cook until done. Set aside.
To the skillet, add the diced onion and sliced jalapeños. Cook until tender.
Combine the brown sugar, soy sauce, water and garlic. Add to the skillet, along with the chicken, and cook until the sauce thickens. Serve over rice.
SHONEY'S STRAWBERRY PIE
1 cup 7UP
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
6 tablespoons strawberry gelatin
1 pound strawberries cleaned, stems removed, and left whole
1 baked (9-inch) deep-dish pie crust
Whipped topping (optional)
Blend 7UP, sugar and cornstarch together in a medium-sized pot over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the glaze becomes thick and coats the back of a spoon. Add strawberry gelatin to the glaze and stir to combine.
Place drained whole fresh strawberries into the baked pie crust. Pour cooked mixture over berries. Chill at least 2 hours.
Top with whipped topping, if desired.
