TUPELO • As a registered dietitian nutritionist, Merrell Liveakos Rogers has always eaten with an eye toward good health.
Meals prepared for her children, Sims and Hart, and late husband, Lee, were balanced, with lean protein, lots of fruits and vegetables and whole grains on the plate.
But during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogers and her sister, Laura, had — in Rogers' words — "fluffed up" a little.
In June 2021, Rogers and her sister decided to try intermittent fasting, a meal-timing schedule that cycles between periods of fasting and eating. Rogers has lost 32 pounds, and Laura has dropped 60.
"All my dietitian friends were touting the benefits of it," Rogers said. "They'd been using it with their patients with great success."
Rogers fasts daily between 7 p.m. and 11 a.m. Then in the eight hours between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., she can eat anything she wants.
"But I always eat healthy," said Rogers, 74.
When she breaks the fast at 11, she might have an omelet, or two poached eggs with a slice of Canadian bacon, or a chef salad with oil and vinegar.
Dinner could be oven-fried catfish with roasted vegetables, like asparagus, potatoes, red bell peppers and zucchini. She might fix a bowl of berries with whipped topping for dessert.
Initially, Rogers wanted to lose some weight ahead of her wedding to Norman Henry in August 2021. Sadly, Norman died on Aug. 3.
"I'm still heartbroken about that," she said.
Rogers was born in Greenville, Alabama, to the late Gus and Ruth Liveakos. Her father was in the Navy, and the family lived in California, Virginia, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, before moving to Tupelo in 1957.
"My mother and daddy were both fabulous cooks," Rogers said. "Mother was very smart — she just let Daddy do all the cooking."
Rogers said some of her fondest memories growing up are of her, her parents, and her brother, Richard, in the kitchen on Sundays after church services at All Saints' Episcopal.
"We never missed church, and then we came home and cooked together," she said.
Rogers earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama, and did graduate work at Washington University clinics in St. Louis, Missouri.
"Rosemary Bryan, who was the only dietitian at the time at the North Mississippi Medical Center, was the reason I wanted to become a registered dietitian," Rogers said. "I admired her greatly. I saw the difference she made in patients' lives."
Rogers began her career as a consultant in 1970, and has worked at hospitals and nursing homes in Ripley, Tupelo, New Albany, Starkville, Amory, Corinth, Holly Springs and Fulton. She keeps her RDN license current.
"I've always tried to preach healthy cooking, but as a dietitian, we always say, 'Everything in moderation,'" Rogers said. "You don't need to deprive yourself of anything you want to eat."
MARINATED SHRIMP
2 pounds fresh shrimp
3/4 cup vegetable or canola oil
1 1/4 cups tarragon vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup sliced red onion
1 bottle capers, with juice
2 jars or cans button mushrooms, drained
2 cans quartered artichokes in water, drained
Boil shrimp for 5 minutes (no salt or crab boil). Peel and set aside.
Heat oil and vinegar to almost boiling. Add salt. Pour over shrimp. Add onions, capers, mushrooms and artichokes and cover tightly. Refrigerate 24 hours, tossing occasionally.
SOUR CREAM SQUASH
2 pounds squash, sliced
1 onion, chopped
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 stick butter
3/4 cup sour cream
1/2 cup grated Cheddar cheese
Dash of pepper
Buttered bread crumbs or cracker crumbs
Cook squash and onions together with salt until tender. Drain in colander. Mix with hand mixer until squash is completely combined. Mix in butter, sour cream, cheese and pepper.
Pour mixture into a 2-quart casserole and top with buttered bread crumbs or cracker crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly.
BEEF TENDERLOIN
1 whole beef tenderloin, trimmed
Moore's marinade
Whole garlic cloves
Olive oil
Place beef, marinade, garlic cloves and olive oil in a large ziptop bag and marinate 5 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Place beef on a rack in a pan. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes. Turn oven off and leave door closed for 2 hours. Remove beef and wrap in foil. When ready to serve, cut in desired slices.
CARAMEL CUSTARD
6 egg yolks
1 1/4 cups sugar, divided
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups milk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Dash of nutmeg
Beat together egg yolks, 1/2 cup sugar and salt. Scald milk and pour into egg mixture. Add vanilla and nutmeg.
Caramelize the remaining 3/4 cup sugar in a black iron skillet over medium heat. Take off heat quickly and pour into the bottom of 6 custard cups. Divide egg mixture evenly over caramelized sugar.
Place custard cups in a water bath. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
RICHARD'S RED CABBAGE
3 slices bacon
Red cabbage, chopped
1 pear, cored and sliced
1/2 cup orange juice
1/4 cup pear honey
Dash of mace
Salt and pepper
Balsamic vinegar
Chop bacon and cook in a skillet until done. Saute cabbage in the bacon drippings. Add pears and remaining ingredients.
VERMICELLI SALAD
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup olive oil
5 tablespoons lemon juice
3 tablespoons Cavender's Greek seasoning
1 (12-ounce) package vermicelli or angel hair pasta
3 (2-ounce) cans sliced black olives, drained
1 (4-ounce) jar chopped pimiento, drained
6 green onions, thinly sliced
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved (optional)
4 ounces cooked, chopped chicken breasts (optional)
4 ounces crumbled feta cheese (optional)
1 (4-ounce) jar artichoke hearts, drained and chopped (optional)
Combine mayonnaise, olive oil, lemon juice and Greek seasoning. Whip with a whisk until blended; set aside.
Break pasta into 1 1/2-inch pieces and boil just until tender, about 3 minutes. Rinse with cool water and drain well.
Pour mayonnaise mixture over pasta and mix well. Add olives, pimientos and green onions, and toss lightly. Add optional ingredients as desired. Best served at room temperature. Serves 8 to 12.
PINEAPPLE PORK TENDERLOINS
2 (12-ounce) pork tenderloins
1/2 cup unsweetened pineapple juice
1 1/2 tablespoons dry ginger
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
Vegetable cooking spray
12 slices pineapple, canned or fresh
Fresh parsley sprigs, for garnish
Trim fat from tenderloins. Place in a heavy-duty ziptop bag.
Combine pineapple juice, ginger, garlic and mustard. Pour over tenderloins; seal bag and shake to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 8 hours, turning occasionally.
Remove tenderloins from marinade; reserve marinade. Coat a grill rack with cooking spray. Place tenderloins over a medium-hot grill and cook for 35 to 45 minutes, turning and basting occasionally with reserved marinade, until a thermometer reaches 160 degrees. Transfer tenderloins to a serving tray.
Place pineapple slices on grill and cook for 5 to 7 minutes a side. Slice tenderloins diagonally. Arrange pineapple slices and parsley sprigs around pork slices. Serves 6 to 8.
OVEN-FRIED CATFISH
1 cup crushed corn flakes cereal
1/2 teaspoon celery salt
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
Dash of pepper
1 lemon, halved
4 (4- to 6-ounce) catfish fillets
Olive oil cooking spray
Combine crushed corn flakes, celery salt, onion powder, paprika, Old Bay seasoning and pepper in a bowl. Squeeze lemon juice from half of a lemon on both sides of fish, then spray both sides with olive oil cooking spray.
Roll catfish fillets in corn flake mixture and arrange in a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle any leftover corn flake mixture over fillets. Spray again with olive oil spray.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until fish flakes easily. Cut remaining half lemon in slices or wedges and serve with fish.
FORGOTTEN COOKIES
2 egg whites
2/3 cup sugar
Pinch of salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup chopped nuts
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Beat egg whites until frothy; add sugar gradually and beat until stiff. Add salt, vanilla, nuts and chocolate chips, and mix well.
Drop by 1/2 teaspoonful onto an ungreased foil-lined baking sheet. Place pan in preheated 350-degree oven and immediately turn oven off. Leave cookies in oven overnight. Store in a tin. Makes about 3 dozen.
COLD DIP
3 green onions, chopped
1 (14-ounce) can chopped tomatoes or 1 can Ro-tel tomatoes with cilantro, drained
1 can chopped green chilies, drained
1 can chopped black olives, drained
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 tablespoon olive oil
Pinch of garlic, or to taste
1 can black beans, drained (optional)
Combine all ingredients. Chill overnight for best results. Serve with Doritos or chips of choice.