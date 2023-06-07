TUPELO – Most everything Mike West has learned about cooking has been through trial and error.
West, a firefighter with Tupelo Fire Station No. 2 and owner of Magic Mike's Window Cleaning, started making his own meals when he was a teenager.
"As soon as I moved out of the house, I had to find a way to eat, so I did simple stuff," he said. "I started out doing some of the things my granny would do – stuffed pork chops, red beans and rice – Cajun-type stuff."
West and his wife, Morgan, who live in Mooreville, have three daughters: Ella, Emmilou and Evelyn.
"When my oldest daughter got older, she started watching the Food Network with me," he said. "We'd watch a lot of Gordon Ramsay. I'd see something he made or somebody else made on TV and Google the recipe. Then I'd add something here or take something away – just kind of put my own little twist on it."
West, 33, said he does a lot of grilling at home. He has a charcoal grill and a smoker, and often prepares ribs, brisket, Boston butts, steak and chicken.
"You name it, and I grill it," he said. "I learned it all by trial and error. Most everything I've learned about cooking has been through trial and error."
He also does a lot of cooking at the fire station for his fellow firefighters.
"Some guys up here know how to cook a little bit, some are real good, and some can burn a pot of boiling water," he said. "We cook about every other shift here. We share the costs of the ingredients. We'll go shopping and split the bill three ways."
Maybe it's in his veins, or maybe it's the cooking shows West watches, but he's very particular about the way his food looks on the plate.
"I guess I may be a little OCD about some things, and that goes for my window cleaning business, too," he said. "I like to take something dirty and make it spotless. So I like to make my plates pretty. I garnish with parsley and bright colors. I've always said you eat with your eyes first. It helps with my kids, too. Sometimes, they'll try something just because it's got a good garnish on it."
Once a year, West buys half a cow for the freezer. This year, for the first time, he's going to buy a whole pig, and he buys chicken in 40-pound boxes from a place in Meridian. He's also an avid hunter.
"This way, I know what I'm getting," he said. "I know my meat isn't made with a lot of chemicals."
ONE-PAN CHEESY FAJITAS
6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
Steak of your choice
Dry rub seasoning
1 large bell pepper, cut in strips
1 large sweet onion, cut in strips
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons water
1 packet dry fajita seasoning
1 (16-ounce) container Panchos white queso
Tortillas or tortilla chips
Season chicken and steak with dry rub and grill until done. Let rest, then cut meat into strips.
Saute bell pepper and onion in butter until soft. Add sliced meat and stir to mix well.
Combine water and fajita seasoning and add to pan. Add container of queso and stir until thoroughly combined and mixture is hot. Serve with tortillas or chips.
STATION 3 REUBENS
1 corned beef brisket
1 jar pepperoncini peppers
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Sara Lee Artesano bread
Provolone cheese slices
Horseradish
Put brisket in a Crock-Pot with the pepperoncini peppers and cook on high for 5 to 6 hours, until the meat can be easily shredded.
Once the meat is done, combine mayonnaise and garlic powder, spread on bread and toast it. Once the bread is toasted, put enough meat on it to make a sandwich and place in a skillet. Place 2 slices of cheese on top. Heat until cheese is melted.
Spread desired amount of horseradish on the inside of the bread and assemble the sandwich.
MAGIC MIKE'S SWEET MEAT
1 pound ground deer meat
2 large sweet potatoes
1 large sweet onion
1 tablespoon coconut oil
1 tablespoon butter
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
Salt, pepper, cayenne pepper
Mozzarella cheese
In a large skillet, brown the deer meat; transfer to a bowl and set aside.
Peel and cube the sweet potatoes, and chop the onion. Add them to the skillet with coconut oil, butter, cinnamon and paprika.
Cook, covered, stirring occasionally until soft. Add the browned deer meat and season with salt, pepper and cayenne pepper to taste. If desired, top with Mozzarella cheese and heat until melted.
FIREHOUSE MEATLOAF
1 1/2 pounds ground beef or venison
1 egg
1 large sweet onion, diced
1 large bell pepper, diced
1 cup whole milk
1 cup quick-cooking oats
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons diced pickled jalapeños
1/3 cup ketchup
3 tablespoons yellow mustard
2 tablespoons light brown sugar
2 tablespoons Cholula chipotle hot sauce
1 tablespoon Texas Pete hot sauce
In a large bowl, combine ground meat, egg, onion, bell pepper, onion, milk, oats, salt and pepper and jalapeños. Pack into an 8- to 10-inch cast iron skillet.
In a small bowl, combine ketchup, mustard, brown sugar and both hot sauces. Spread the sauce on top of the meatloaf and bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.
TUPELO FIRE HASHBROWN CASSEROLE
1 pound shredded hash browns
1 stick butter, melted
1 can cream of chicken soup
16 ounces sour cream
2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper (don't be shy)
1 teaspoon Creole seasoning
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well. Transfer mixture to a greased 9x13-inch glass baking dish. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes. Sprinkle with dried parsley flakes, if desired. Serve with avocado toast.
AVOCADO TOAST
2 avocados, peeled and diced
Salt and pepper
4 to 6 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled
Captain Rodney's Sweet & Spicy Pepper Glaze
Sliced bread, toasted
Cherry tomatoes, sliced
Everything Bagel seasoning
Crumbled Feta cheese
In a bowl, mash diced avocado with salt and pepper. Set aside.
In a separate bowl, combine cooked, crumbled bacon with some Captain Rodney's glaze.
To assemble, spread some avocado mixture on toasted bread. Top each piece of bread with sliced cherry tomatoes, glazed bacon, Everything Bagel seasoning and crumbled Feta cheese.
