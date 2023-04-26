TUPELO – Dena Steele grew up watching her mother and grandmother in the kitchen, but she didn't really start paying attention to food and recipes until she became a new bride 52 years ago.
"Once Dan and I married, I started doing more cooking and meal planning," said Steele, 74. "Back then, I could buy all my groceries for $20 a week."
Steele was raised in Fulton and attended Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Junior College (now ICC) before finishing at Mississippi State College for Women (now MUW) with a degree in home economics. She worked as a home economist for Mississippi Valley Gas and at the state extension center in the food and nutrition department while her husband was still in school.
What Steele didn't glean about cooking in home ec classes she learned from studying two cookbooks – "Better Homes & Gardens" and "Betty Crocker's Cookbook."
"I still have those, and I still use recipes in them that I like," said Steele, who has been an interior designer for 35 years. "I just can't get rid of them."
The cookbooks she uses most often today are "Southern Sideboards," "Great Performances," "Vintage Vicksburg," "Worth Savoring," and the cookbook produced by Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo.
"Every week I try a new recipe," she said. "I use Pinterest. I find them on Facebook and in magazines. I don't read books, but I do read cookbooks."
Steele said she cooks the same way today as she did when she first married – just maybe a little healthier. She and Dan might have grilled salmon with sautéed spinach and black beans, or Chicken Florentine with roasted vegetables.
"I don't make desserts during the week, although Dan wishes I would," she said. "I only make desserts for special occasions."
The mother of two and grandmother of six said when it comes to grocery shopping, she's not particularly brand-loyal. There are only a handful of products she insists on buying – Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Duke's Mayonnaise and Pillsbury Pie Crusts.
"I use a lot of store brands," she said. "I think they're just as good."
Steel is a self-proclaimed kitchen gadget junkie. When she attends cooking classes at Viking, she's always sure to pick up two or three new things.
"I love my little toaster oven," she said. "I use it two to three times a day. And my Cuisinart Smart Stick I've had for years. It's one of my favorite things in the kitchen. I don't know what I did before I got it."
NO-BAKE LADYFINGER CHEESECAKE
2 (8-ounce) blocks full-fat cream cheese
3 cups whipping cream
1 tablespoon vanilla
1 1/3 cups sugar
3 packages ladyfingers, unfilled
1 can cherry, peach or strawberry pie filling
Mix cream cheese and whipping cream. Add vanilla and sugar and beat until thick. Using a springform pan, layer sides and bottom of pan with ladyfingers. Pour half of the cream cheese mixture into the pan. Add another layer of ladyfingers, then the remaining cream cheese mixture. Refrigerate at least 6 hours.
After the cheesecake is completely chilled, top with pie filling. Before serving, remove the sides from the pan and place cheesecake on a cake plate. Garnish with fresh fruit, if desired.
CRACK GREEN BEANS
5 (15-ounce) cans cut green beans, drained
8 slices bacon, cooked and chopped
2/3 cup brown sugar
1 1/2 sticks butter, melted
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
Place the green beans in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with cooked bacon. In a small bowl, mix the brown sugar, butter, soy sauce and garlic powder. Mix to combine. Pour over green beans. Bake, uncovered, for 40 minutes.
PARMESAN SHRIMP
1 1/2 pounds raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/4 cup olive oil
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
1 1/2 cups sour cream
1 tablespoon chopped chives
1/2 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley
Salt and pepper
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup finely diced celery
In a large skillet over medium heat, saute shrimp in olive oil for 3 minutes. Add mushrooms and sauté until tender. Blend in sour cream, chives and parsley. Season with salt, pepper and paprika. Cook 5 minutes, stirring continuously.
Spoon shrimp mixture into 4 ovenproof serving dishes. Sprinkle the tops with Parmesan cheese and broil for 3 to 5 minutes until tops are golden. Sprinkle each dish with chopped celery and serve hot.
CHICKEN FLORENTINE
2 large chicken breasts (about 24 ounces)
3 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon paprika
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
SAUCE
1 tablespoon butter
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
1 shallot, minced
4 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 cup heavy cream
1 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon dried parsley or 1 tablespoon fresh
1 teaspoon dried basil or 1 tablespoon fresh
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/3 cup finely grated fresh Parmesan cheese
4 cups baby spinach
Fresh chopped parsley (optional)
Slice the chicken breasts in half horizontally to create 4 cutlets. Cover with plastic wrap and pound to an even thickness. Pat dry.
Whisk the flour and all chicken seasoning together in a shallow dish. Dredge each breast in the mixture, shake off any excess, then transfer to a dry surface.
Melt the 2 tablespoons butter in 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add chicken and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until golden and cooked through. Transfer chicken to a plate; don’t wipe out skillet.
Reduce heat to medium and add 1 tablespoon butter. Once melted, add tomatoes, shallots, garlic and red pepper flakes and sauté until shallots are softened, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low and stir in heavy cream. Mix chicken broth with cornstarch and add to the skillet followed by all of the sauce seasonings.
Bring sauce to a simmer while scraping up any brown bits on the bottom of the pan; simmer until thickened, about 5 minutes.
Once thickened, reduce heat to medium-low and stir in Parmesan cheese. Cook, while stirring, until melted, about 2 minutes. Stir spinach into the sauce and cook 1 to 2 minutes, just until wilted.
Add chicken and warm through to soak up the sauce. Garnish with fresh parsley if desired. Serve over mashed potatoes, pasta, spaghetti squash, zucchini noodles, rice, cauliflower rice or cauliflower mash.
CHICKEN BACON ALFREDO BREAD BOAT
1 loaf French bread
1 1/2 cups Alfredo sauce
1 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 cups cooked, chopped chicken
1 cup cooked, chopped bacon
1 cup diced tomatoes
1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Chopped parsley (optional)
Cut the top of the French bread off, and remove the bread inside to hollow it out. Place on a large baking sheet.
Spread two-thirds of the Alfredo sauce evenly inside the loaf. Cover with a layer of Mozzarella cheese. Mix Italian seasoning, salt, and garlic powder and sprinkle over cheese.
Continue layering: chicken, bacon, tomatoes, remaining Alfredo sauce and green onions, and top with Parmesan cheese.
Bake at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes or until cheese melts. Remove from oven, top with chopped parsley, if desired, and cut into slices, and serve warm.
STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE ICEBOX CAKE
2 pounds strawberries
2 sleeves graham crackers
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, room temperature
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
2 small boxes instant cheesecake-flavored pudding mix
3 cups milk
1 (12-ounce) carton whipped topping, divided
Clean and slice strawberries about 1/4-inch thick; set aside.
Line the bottom of a 3-quart 9x13-inch baking dish with graham crackers; set aside.
Combine cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk in a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add pudding mixes and milk and continue mixing on low for 4 to 5 minutes or until mixture starts to thicken. Fold in 2 cups whipped topping until smooth.
Pour half of cream cheese mixture over graham crackers. Arrange a single layer of strawberry slices over cream cheese mixture. Top strawberries with another layer of graham crackers then cover with remaining cream cheese mixture. Top cream cheese mixture with another layer of strawberries. Cover and refrigerate for 6 to 8 hours.
When ready to serve, top with remaining whipped topping. Crush remaining graham crackers and sprinkle crumbs over whipped topping.
BREAKFAST SLIDERS
2 pounds ground breakfast sausage
12 Hawaiian buns or other slider buns
8 large eggs, scrambled
6 slices Pepper Jack cheese
8 slices American cheese
1 stick butter, melted
1/4 cup maple syrup
Form the ground sausage into 12 patties, slightly larger than one dinner roll. Cook sausage patties in a skillet until completely cooked through.
Using a serrated knife, cut rolls in half lengthwise, without breaking them apart. Place bottom half of rolls in a 9x13-inch baking dish; set tops aside.
Scoop scrambled eggs onto the bottom rolls; top with Pepper Jack slices. Place cooked sausage patties on top of Pepper Jack slices and top with American cheese slices. Place top layer of rolls on top.
Combine melted butter and maple syrup in a small bowl. Brush over the tops of rolls, allowing sauce to drip down sides and into the bottom of the pan. Use the entire amount.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and melted. These can be made a day ahead, then baked.
BROCCOLI GRAPE PASTA SALAD
2/3 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup red wine vinegar
3 tablespoons honey
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup chopped red onion
8 ounces bowtie pasta, cooked to al dente
1 1/2 pounds broccoli crowns, chopped into small pieces
2 cups grapes, halved
1 cup toasted pecans, chopped
8 slices bacon, cooked and chopped
In a mixing bowl, whisk together Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, honey, salt and red onion.
Place cooked pasta and chopped broccoli in a large mixing bowl and pour Greek yogurt mixture over top and toss to evenly coat.
Cover bowl with lid or plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours. Toss in chopped grapes, toasted pecans and cooked bacon just before serving.
