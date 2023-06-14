TUPELO – Reed Robison has fond memories of his parents, the late Charlie and Kay Robison, making homemade pizza when he was a kid, but it wasn't until about 10 years ago that he got interested in making it himself.
"I tried pizza on the grill for the first time," said Robison, 60. "I put a pizza stone in it and changed the regulator so it would burn hotter."
During COVID, Robison and a classmate he hadn't seen in a while reconnected, and on Friday nights, they'd spend the evening eating his homemade pizza and watching Netflix.
"I called it 'Flatbread Friday at Reed's Patio Pizza Cafe and Pour House' when I'd post photos on Facebook," said Robison, who works as a civilian for the Department of Defense.
When he's making pizza, he has a playlist of songs he listens to, and he often posts the list along with the pizza photos. He might listen to The Doobie Brothers, Christopher Cross, Steely Dan and Hall & Oats, or maybe David Sanborn, Earl Klugh, Pat Metheny and Anita Baker.
"Usually when I make pizza on Fridays, I look for a theme," he said. "I'll look at the National Day Calendar and find fun ideas, like National Rotisserie Day or National Double Cheeseburger Day."
His most popular pizza so far has been the Buffalo Chicken, but he has had a few failures along the way.
"One fall, I made a pizza using seasonal vegetables – acorn squash, sweet potatoes, red onion, Brussels sprouts," he said. "They were all good flavors, but the texture just wasn't there."
Robison graduated from Tupelo High School in 1981, then went on to junior college in Fulton before heading to Mississippi State, where he earned a degree in landscape contracting.
He spent a few years in Dallas, then had an opportunity to come home to Tupelo to work for Southern Landscaping. He also spent 10 years in the grounds and maintenance department at Ole Miss.
Along the way, he connected with a group of friends who liked to hang out and barbecue. Under the team names All America City Hoggers and 3 Rib Mafia, they've competed in competitions like the Don't Be Cruel BBQ Duel, Stand by Your Grill, Pigskins in the Park, Bud and Burgers and Chilifest.
"We've learned a lot together about the do's and don'ts of good barbecue, and we've won several trophies in competitions," he said. "We've never finished dead last, but we could touch it."
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
1 pizza dough ball, homemade or store-bought, or a partially cooked pizza crust
5 to 6 tablespoons Buffalo wing sauce
6 ounces shredded Mozzarella cheese
12 ounces cooked chicken nuggets or tenders, heated and diced
1/3 cup finely diced carrots
1/3 cup finely diced celery
3 to 4 ounces blue cheese crumbles
Ranch dressing (optional)
Press the dough onto a well-greased 12-inch pizza pan, or press/roll out the dough on a floured cutting board and then place on a 12-inch pizza screen or place partially cooked pizza crust on a baking sheet.
Spread about 2 tablespoons of wing sauce on the dough/crust and sprinkle with shredded Mozzarella.
In a bowl, combine about 3 tablespoons of the wing sauce and the diced chicken and stir to coat. Sprinkle the chicken evenly over the pizza. Sprinkle the diced carrots and celery evenly over the pizza, then sprinkle with the blue cheese.
Bake the pizza at 450 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes, until the edges of the crust begin to brown. (For a prepared pizza crust, broil for a few minutes until the cheese melts.) Allow pizza to cool a few minutes before slicing. Drizzle ranch dressing over pizza slices, if desired.
Other good pizza combinations include:
• Salmon Pizza: Broiled marinated salmon, flaked after cooking, with chopped fresh dill and finely diced cream cheese, finished with arugula
• Muffuletta Pizza : Olive salad (drained), salami, ham, mortadella, Swiss cheese, sharp Provolone
• Reuben Pizza: Chopped corned beef, sauerkraut (drained), Russian/Thousand Island dressing, Swiss cheese
• Smashburger Pizza: Pizza sauce, fried mini-smashburger patties, aged Provolone, dill pickle, quick pickled red onions and hoisin sauce
• Thanksgiving Dinner Pizza: Cream of mushroom soup, diced turkey, diced air-fried sweet potatoes, chopped fresh sage, fresh Mozzarella, aged Provolone and Parmesan, cooked and finished with french-fried onions and whole-berry cranberry sauce
• Chicken Enchilada Pizza: Sauteed diced chicken thighs with taco seasoning blend, red enchilada sauce, green chilies, red onion, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, jalapeño slices, Monterey jack and queso fresco, and finished with black olives, green onions, sour cream and avocado
• Korean Barbecue Chicken Pizza: Korean barbecue sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago, air-fried chicken nuggets spun in the sauce, finished with sliced scallions, kimchi ranch dressing and toasted sesame seeds
• Loaded Double Cheeseburger Pizza: Pizza sauce, American and smoked Gouda cheeses, well-seasoned and cooked ground beef crumbles, sauteed mushrooms, diced white onion and fresh jalapeño, more cheese, bacon, cooked and finished with dill pickle, sliced avocado, and Chipotle aioli
• Pizza Croque Monsieur: Béchamel sauce, Gruyere, Parmesan, diced ham, cooked and finished with Dijon mustard
• Silence of the Spams Pizza: Mozzarella, red onion, bell pepper, sliced and pan-seared Spam, pineapple chunks
PIZZA DOUGH
11 fluid ounces (325 grams) water
1 teaspoon sugar
1 packet active dry yeast
1 tablespoon olive oil, plus a little extra
3 1/2 cups (420 grams) type “00” pizza flour, or bread flour
1 teaspoon salt
Heat water in a bowl or mixing cup to 100 to 110 degrees. Add sugar and yeast to water, stir and set aside.
Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to a stand mixer bowl. After the yeast has bloomed for 10 to 15 minutes or so, add mixture to the mixer bowl. Add 2 1/2 cups flour (300 grams) to mixer bowl and mix well, for about 2 minutes. Add remaining 1 cup flour (120 grams) and mix for another 1 to 2 minutes.
The dough should form a ball and clean the sides of the bowl. If needed, add a tablespoon or so more of flour to form the dough ball. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap for 15 minutes to allow the dough to hydrate and form the glutens. Add the salt and blend for 1 to 2 minutes.
Divide the dough into 3 balls (for a thin crust) or 2 balls (for a traditional crust). Put the balls into lightly oiled covered bowls or containers and refrigerate for at least 24 hours to ferment.
Remove the container from the refrigerator for a few hours to allow the dough to reach room temperature before working to build the pizza. Stretch the dough into a 10- to 12-inch round by hand or using a rolling pin.
The dough may be placed on a pizza pan or screen for baking or, placed on a pizza peel sprinkled with semolina flour to allow sliding from the peel onto a pizza stone in a hot oven, if preferred.
DETROIT-STYLE PIZZA
1 pizza dough ball, homemade or store-bought
Cooking spray and oil for greasing pan
1 cup canned crushed tomatoes
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
10 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Sliced pepperoni (optional)
Italian sausage, cooked and crumbled (optional)
Spray a 9x13-inch nonstick baking pan with vegetable oil spray, then brush bottom and sides of pan with oil. Roll dough out into a rectangle, then using well-oiled hands, press dough into the pan.
For the sauce, combine crushed tomatoes, olive oil, fresh basil, garlic, oregano, dried basil, sugar, pepper and salt.
Sprinkle Monterey Jack evenly over dough, making sure a substantial amount of the cheese is touching against the edges of the pan. It makes for a lacy, cheesy, crunchy edge.
Spoon three 1-inch-wide strips of sauce, using 1/3 cup sauce for each, over cheese evenly down length of pan. Top with pepperoni and cooked sausage, if desired.
Bake at 500 degrees until cheese is bubbly and browned, about 15 minutes. Let pizza cool in pan on wire rack for 5 minutes. Run knife around edge of pan to loosen pizza. Using spatula, slide pizza onto cutting board. Cut into 8 pieces and serve.
CHIPOTLE-CHERRY PORK RUB
2 cups light brown sugar
1/4 cup chili powder
1 to 2 tablespoons chipotle chili powder
1/4 cup dry mustard
1/4 cup onion powder
1/4 cup garlic powder
1/4 cup kosher salt
1/4 cup black pepper, coarse grind
1 packet black cherry Kool-Aid (without sugar)
Combine all ingredients well. Use on slow-smoked ribs, Boston butts, ham, etc. Makes about 3 1/2 cups.
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN RUB
1 cup chili powder
1/4 cup chipotle chili powder
1/4 cup smoked paprika
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup kosher salt
1/2 cup onion powder
1/2 cup garlic powder
Combine all ingredients. Use on chicken. Makes about 4 cups.
KITCHEN PEPPER
4 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper
2 teaspoons freshly grated nutmeg
2 teaspoons ground allspice
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
4 teaspoons ground ginger
2 teaspoons ground cloves
1 teaspoon ground cardamom
Combine all ingredients. Use in the dredging mix for fried chicken, in rubs for grilled meats or to enhance the flavor or stews and stocks for soups.
