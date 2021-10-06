TUPELO • When a major Jewish holiday rolls around, whether it's Passover or Purim or Hanukkah, Mimi VanDevender is going to have friends over from Temple B'nai Israel to celebrate with food.
"A lot of the older women at the temple are widowed, like me, so I invite them to eat with me," said VanDevender, 78.
She puts out a traditional spread, which might include matzo ball soup, chopped liver, brisket, potato latkes, lamb shanks or hard-boiled eggs, depending on the holiday.
"I was in the kitchen cooking with my mother when I was maybe 5 or 6 years old," VanDevender said. "I had a twin brother, and I can remember as a little kid, my dad built a small step-stool big enough for both of us to stand on so we could help my mother."
When VanDevender was a teenager, her father had a brain tumor, and it was up to her to make dinner because her mom was often at the hospital.
"One day I had made a strawberry chiffon pie," VanDevender said. "My brother picked it up and was twirling it on his hands. He said, 'I've always wanted to throw a pie in someone's face,' and he did. We had pie everywhere, but we got it cleaned up before our mother got home."
VanDevender grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved to Florida in 1973. An accountant by trade, she lived in various cities, including Orlando, West Palm Beach, Daytona, St. Petersburg and the Tampa area.
After her husband of 39 years, Gene, died, she moved to Tupelo to be near her daughter, Leslie Mart. VanDevender also has a son, Hank Mart of Apollo Beach, Florida, along with three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
"My husband loved to entertain – he didn't particularly like to go out, but he loved to have people over," she said. "In Florida, a lot of our friends lived on the water, where they have boat parades. We didn't live on the water, but we decided to have a boat parade."
The couple invited their friends over, and everybody had to bring a decorated toy boat.
"We ran them in the swimming pool," she said. "Sometimes, you just have to get creative."
In Tupelo, VanDevender has immersed herself in the community. She's a past president of the Joyner Neighborhood Association and is the president of the Sisterhood at Temple B'nai Israel. She also teaches water aerobics three times a week at the North Mississippi Medical Center Wellness Center.
"We play volleyball with a beach ball and dance to the oldies," she said. "We do lots of stretching, which older folks need."
In the evenings, she prepares a healthy meal for herself and Leslie, whose backyard adjoins her own.
"We try to have beef only once a week, and we eat lots of vegetables," VanDevender said. "We also eat lots of fish and shrimp and crab legs. We eat very well."
OVEN-FRIED LATKES
1 (30-ounce) package shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 eggs
Salt and pepper
Oil or butter-flavored shortening
Place 1 or 2 large nonstick baking sheets in the oven and preheat to 450 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine potatoes, onion, flour, baking powder and eggs, and season with salt and pepper.
Pour oil or shortening on hot baking sheets, spreading with the back of a wooden spoon. Spoon small mounds of potato mixture onto the baking sheets to form 2 1/2-inch pancakes, leaving an inch in between.
Bake about 9 to 10 minutes per side, turning once with a spatula. Serve with sour cream and/or applesauce. Makes about 16.
PEACH NOODLE KUGEL
6 eggs, beaten
1 cup cottage cheese
1 cup sour cream
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
4 tablespoons butter, melted
2 (15-ounce) cans sliced peaches, in their own juice
1 (12-ounce) package medium or wide egg noodles, cooked and drained
Apricot preserves
In a bowl, combine eggs, cottage cheese, sour cream, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, butter and peaches. Add cooked, drained noodles and mix well. Pour into a 9x13-inch greased casserole. Top kugel with small dollops of preserves. Bake uncovered at 375 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes.
BAKED CARROT MOLD
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 stick butter
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
3 tablespoons hot water
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup grated carrots
Cream sugar and butter. Add egg and mix. Dissolve baking soda in hot water and add to mixture. Sift together flour and baking powder. Add dry ingredients to wet mixture alternately with carrots. Pour into a greased pan or gelatin mold. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes.
QUICK RUGELAH
1/2 cup walnuts
1/2 cup raisins
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon sugar
1 to 2 tablespoons raspberry jelly
1 refrigerated ready-to bake 9-inch pie crust
In a food processor, combine the walnuts, raisins, cinnamon and sugar. Pulse until nuts are finely chopped; set aside.
Brush or spread jelly evenly over the pie crust dough. On a work surface, cut the round crust into quarters, then into sixteenths.
Spoon an equal amount of the nut-raisin mixture evenly over each wedge. Roll each wedge from the curved end to the point.
Place crescents point-side down on a nonstick cookie sheet and bend slightly to form half moons. Bake at 425 degrees in the center of the oven until crescents are golden, about 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool. Makes 16 pieces.
MATZO BALL SOUP
2 eggs
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 box Manischewitz matzo ball and soup mix (2 packets)
10 cups cold water
In a bowl, blend eggs and vegetable oil. Add contents of matzo ball packet and stir with a fork until evenly mixed. Chill in refrigerator for about 15 minutes.
Combine soup mix packet and cold water in a large pot and bring to a brisk boil. Remove chilled matzo ball mixture from the refrigerator. Wet your hands and form the batter into matzo balls, about 1-inch in diameter.
Drop the matzo balls into the boiling soup and cover tightly. Reduce heat and simmer until thoroughly cooked, about 20 minutes.
NEVER-FAIL PIE CRUST
1/4 cup boiling water
1 tablespoon cold milk
3/4 cup regular or butter-flavored shortening
2 cups all-purpose flour
Pour boiling water and milk over shortening and beat with a fork until fluffy. Gradually and gently work the flour in. Wrap in wax paper and refrigerate at least 15 minutes. Roll out. Makes two 9-inch pie crusts.
ICE CREAM MUFFINS
1 cup good-quality full-fat ice cream, softened
1 cup self-rising flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and prepare a muffin tin with paper liners or spray with non-stick baking spray.
Place ice cream, flour and vanilla in a mixing bowl. Combine just until blended and completely incorporated. Spoon batter into prepared muffin tin, filling each liner 3/4 full.
Bake for 15 minutes, or until a toothpick entered into the center of a muffin comes out clean. Makes 6 muffins.
