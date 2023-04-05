TUPELO – Jone Nix Coggins will be the first to tell you she doesn't spend much time in the kitchen anymore. But when she was raising her family, there was always a hot meal on the table.
"Now, my children all cook, so I don't have to anymore," said Coggins, 79. "They're calling me to come eat with them."
Coggins was born and raised in Pontotoc County, just west of Ecru. She was an only child, so she decided early on she wanted to have a big family.
- Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
"God gave me everything I asked for," said Coggins, who has five children, 11 grandchildren (one has passed), 10 great-grandchildren and another two on the way. Her husband, Rayburn, died in 2009.
"We all live on the same property," she said. "We get teased about living on the compound. They've all lived other places, but they all came back. I feel blessed."
Coggins learned a lot about cooking from her mother and both of her grandmothers and in home economics classes at Ecru.
"We learned everything in home ec," she said. "How to organize a kitchen and what types of knives to use. How to use dry measuring cups verses wet measuring cups. How to clean the kitchen. How to set the table. How to make and prepare a meal on a budget. We talked about the importance of color on a plate, and I still think about that today when I cook. A meal just looks better when everything's not white."
Coggins retired as the director of Harrisburg Day School in 2007, after being there for 21 years. Before that, she and a friend operated Jone and Sara's Learn and Play.
"That was the late 1960s and early 1970s," she said. "We had pre-school classes in the morning and child-care activities in the afternoons. I had that for seven years, but when my kids got to be pre-teens, they didn't want to be at a child-care center after school. So, I did part-time work when they were teenagers before moving to the church in 1986."
Now that she's retired, Coggins enjoys spending time with her family (there can be as many as 35 at a single gathering), watching the news on TV and reading the newspaper.
"I like to know what's going on, but I like to form my own opinion about it," she said. "I'm happy. I'm blessed. I'm thankful. Everything is good, even on a bad day."
DO YOU KNOW A GOOD COOK? Send your nominations to Ginna Parsons, Cook of the Week, P.O. Box 909, Tupelo, MS 38802. Or you can call (662) 678-1581 or email them to ginna.parsons@journalinc.com.
EASTER BUNNY CAKE
1 box white cake mix, prepared
1 to 1 1/2 cans white frosting
2 bags flaked coconut, divided
Green food coloring
Jelly beans
Construction paper ears
Prepare a two-layer cake according to directions on the box. Let layers cool completely.
Using a little frosting, ice an oblong or oval area in the middle of a cake plate (for stability).
Cut the first cake layer in half to make two half-moon pieces. Frost one half and place the other half on top of it. Stand them up on the icing oval, cut sides down, to form a hump. This is the bunny's back.
Cut the second layer in three pieces – two small half-moons from either side and one wider piece in the middle. Frost one side of the half-moons, and place them on either side of the back, pressing to adhere. These are the bunny's legs.
From the leftover piece of cake in the middle, cut a piece from one end that's about 2x3 inches. Frost one side and press it to one end of the body. This is the bunny's tail.
Cut another piece a bit larger, maybe 3x4 inches, frost one side, and press it to the other end of the body. This is the bunny's head. (The remaining square of cake can be enjoyed now as a treat or saved for later.)
Take the canned icing and completely frost the whole bunny. Pat one package of coconut (or as much as you need) onto the bunny. Press jelly beans into the face for eyes and a nose. Cut ears out of construction paper and insert them into the head.
Take the remaining package of coconut and dye it light green using food coloring. Sprinkle this green "grass" around the bunny and top with additional jelly beans. Refrigerate the cake until ready to eat.
Note: If desired, use a chocolate cake mix and chocolate frosting, and omit the white coconut pressed into the bunny.
HONEY-ROASTED CARROTS
1 1/2 pounds carrots
1/4 cup walnuts
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons honey
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
Wash and trim carrots. In a bowl, toss carrots and walnuts with olive oil. Spread mixture on a foil-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle salt and pepper over all. Drizzle with honey. Roast at 450 degrees for 30 minutes or until tender.
POUND CAKE
1 box Duncan Hines yellow cake mix
1 small box instant vanilla pudding
4 eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 cup milk
Combine all ingredients and pour into a greased and floured Bundt pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes or until cake springs back easily when touched. If desired, combine some confectioners' sugar with a little milk or lemon juice to make a glaze to pour over cooled cake.
CHICKEN ROLLUPS
1 (3-ounce) block cream cheese
2 tablespoons milk
1 tablespoon grated onion
2 cups cooked, chopped chicken
1 tube refrigerated crescent rolls
3 tablespoons melted margarine or butter
In a large bowl, combine cream cheese and milk until smooth. Stir in onion and chicken and mix well. Unroll crescent roll dough and separate into 8 triangles. Place 1/4 cup of chicken mixture on each triangle and roll up, folding the edges around all the filling.
Place rolls on an ungreased cookie sheet. Brush tops with melted margarine. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.
FROZEN GRAHAM CRACKER TREATS
Graham crackers
Whipped topping
Break graham crackers in half and place on the bottom of a cookie sheet. Spread whipped topping (as much or as little as desired) over each cracker. Top each with another graham cracker half.
Place in the freezer. When frozen, serve, or store them into a ziptop bag in the freezer to enjoy a cool snack anytime.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.