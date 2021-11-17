TUPELO • Helen Monts didn't cook much growing up in Alabama. Her job was to set the table, clear the table and do the dishes.
After she graduated from college, Monts' mother gave her a handmade cookbook with all the basics she would need to find her away around the kitchen.
"It has recipes for everything – how to cook bacon, how to cook grits, how to make spaghetti sauce," Monts said. "It's still one of my treasures, even though I don't cook that way anymore."
Monts doesn't cook "that way" anymore because in 2018, her husband, Mark, initiated a plan for the couple to start eating healthier.
"He wanted to change our eating habits so we could feel better and avoid health problems that could be prevented by diet," said Monts, 65. "Since I'm the cook, it was kind of my challenge."
Monts, who owns State Beauty Supply, said several things have helped the couple on their journey to a healthier lifestyle.
For one thing, they purchased a weekly share from Native Son Farm, which offers naturally grown fruits and vegetables.
"I started cooking a variety of vegetables I'd never seen or tried before, and they were all good," she said. "Sometimes, they'd provide recipes, and sometimes I'd Google a vegetable, like kohlrabi, and see how to cook it. You can look anything up."
The Montses aren't vegetarians, but they eat very little meat and avoid processed foods and sugar. A weeknight meal might be peas, butterbeans and sliced tomatoes, or grilled salmon with roasted vegetables and steamed asparagus, or a big salad.
Monts also has received a lot of encouragement from her longtime friend and mentor, Wanda Dent, who is a cancer research nurse trainer.
"Eating at her house is such a treat," Monts said. "She constantly sends me recipes, and now I've gotten where I send her recipes. She reinforces that better choices in ingredients can still be flavorful."
And finally, earlier this year, the Montses took an online virtual class called CHIP, or Complete Health Improvement Program, that was offered by Dr. Richmond McCarty, who is certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.
"The CHIP program addresses lifestyle behaviors such as diet, exercise, sleep, social connectivity and stress," Monts said.
After completing the program, the couple began eating less dairy – they swapped cow's milk for oat milk, and they rarely eat cheese.
"I now read recipes differently," she said. "If a recipe sounds good to me, but is not as healthy as I would like it to be, I look for substitutes in ingredients. I just want people to know there's really good food out there that's better for you."
DO YOU KNOW A GOOD COOK? Send your nominations to Ginna Parsons, Cook of the Week, P.O. Box 909, Tupelo, MS 38802. Or you can call (662) 678-1581 or email them to ginna.parsons@journalinc.com.
VEGAN QUINOA AND SWEET POTATO CHILI
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 onion, diced
5 cloves garlic, minced
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon cumin
1 teaspoon oregano
1 (29-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 (32-ounce) carton vegetable stock
1 sweet potato, peeled and cut into bite-sized chunks
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup quinoa
Diced avocado and cilantro, for garnish (optional)
Heat the oil in a large heavy soup pot over medium low heat. Add onions, and cook until they are soft and start to turn brown, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, and cook for about 2 minutes.
Add the tomato paste, chili powder, cumin, and oregano and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the beans, stock, and sweet potatoes, and season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 5 minutes, then add the quinoa.
Continue cooking for 15 to 30 minutes, stirring frequently, until quinoa and potatoes are cooked and the chili has thickened. Add a bit of water if the chili becomes too thick. Top with avocado and chopped cilantro, if using. Serves 6.
BLUEBERRY BAKED OATMEAL
2/3 cup roughly chopped pecans
2 cups old-fashioned oats
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
3/4 teaspoon fine-grain sea salt, or 1/2 teaspoon table salt
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 3/4 cups milk of choice
1/3 cup maple syrup or honey
2 large eggs or flax eggs
1 1/2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter, coconut oil, ghee or plant-based butter
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
12 ounces or 1 pint fresh or frozen blueberries
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 9-inch square baking dish. Once the oven has finished preheating, pour the nuts onto a rimmed baking sheet. Toast for 4 to 5 minutes, until fragrant.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine the toasted nuts, oats, cinnamon, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. Whisk to combine.
In a smaller mixing bowl, combine the milk, maple syrup or honey, eggs, butter and vanilla. Whisk until blended. (If you use coconut oil and it solidified in contact with the cold ingredients, briefly microwave the bowl in 30 second increments, just until the coconut oil melts again.)
Reserve about 1/2 cup of the berries for topping the baked oatmeal, then arrange the remaining berries evenly over the bottom of the baking dish (no need to defrost frozen fruit first). Cover the fruit with the dry oat mixture, then drizzle the wet ingredients over the oats. Wiggle the baking dish to make sure the milk moves down through the oats, then gently pat down any dry oats resting on top.
Scatter the reserved berries on top. Bake for 42 to 45 minutes (if using frozen berries, 45 to 50 minutes), until the top is nice and golden. Remove from oven and let cool for a few minutes.
Serve as is or with toppings of your choice. This oatmeal keeps well in the refrigerator, covered, for 4 to 5 days. Serves 6 to 8.
KICKIN' COLLARD GREENS
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
3 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
1 pinch red pepper flakes
1 pound fresh collard greens, cut into 2-inch pieces
Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, and cook until just fragrant. Add collard greens, and fry until they start to wilt.
Pour in broth, and season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 45 minutes, or until greens are tender. Serves 6.
SAUTEED SWISS CHARD WITH GARLIC AND LEMON
2 large bunches Swiss chard
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 small red onion, chopped
4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1/2 cup dry white wine
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Remove the ribs and stems from the Swiss chard and chop them together. Set aside. Tear the Swiss chard leaves into 2-inch pieces. Set aside.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and saute until translucent. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the chopped Swiss chard stems and white wine and simmer until the stems begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chard leaves and cook until wilted. Add red pepper flakes, if using, and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper, if needed. Serves 4.
CREAMY CAULIFLOWER SOUP WITH ROSEMARY OLIVE OIL
ROSEMARY OIL
1 cup olive oil
4 (4-inch) rosemary sprigs
SOUP
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 quart low-sodium vegetable or chicken stock, plus more as needed for reheating
1 medium head cauliflower, cored and broken into 2-inch pieces
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Zest of 1 lemon, for serving
For the rosemary oil: In a small, heavy saucepan, combine the olive oil and rosemary sprigs. Cook over low heat for 5 minutes, lowering the heat if the oil reaches a full simmer, to avoid frying the rosemary. Carefully pour the oil and rosemary into a small bowl. Allow the rosemary to cool completely in the oil while you make the soup.
To make the soup: In a large, heavy pot or Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and translucent, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Add the stock, cauliflower, salt and pepper and bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat, cover, and simmer until the cauliflower is tender and can be pierced easily with a fork, about 10 minutes.
Strain and discard the rosemary stems from the rosemary oil. Working in batches if necessary, carefully transfer the vegetables, stock and 1/4 cup rosemary oil to a blender and blend on high until creamy. Add more rosemary oil to taste and blend to combine. Return the soup to the pot and bring to a simmer. If the soup seems thin, simmer another 5 to 10 minutes to reduce slightly. The soup will continue to thicken as it cools. Season with additional salt and pepper, if needed.
Serve hot. Garnish each serving with a swirl of rosemary oil and a sprinkle of lemon zest. The soup will thicken as it sits; add more stock as necessary when reheating. Leftover rosemary oil will keep in a sealed container at room temperature for up to 1 week. Serves 6.
BALSAMIC BERRIES WITH HONEY YOGURT
8 ounces strawberries, hulled and halved, or quartered if very large
1 cup blueberries
1 cup raspberries
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
2/3 cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt
2 teaspoons honey
Toss the strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries with the balsamic vinegar in a large bowl. Let sit for 10 minutes. Stir the yogurt and honey together in a small bowl. Divide the berries among serving bowls or glasses and top each with a dollop of honey yogurt. Serves 4.