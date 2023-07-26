BOONEVILLE – Devan Tate can remember being under his grandmothers' feet as they prepared meals when he was just a toddler and, later, learning culinary techniques from his mother.
By age 11 or 12, he was allowed to grill meats without supervision. But it wasn't until his family moved to Booneville, when he was a young teenager, that he got into baking.
"The first I thing I wanted to learn to bake was cheesecakes," said Tate, 31. "Then I moved on to brownies and cookies."
Today, he still enjoys making cheesecakes, carrot cakes and pound cakes for friends, family and his co-workers at Wheeler High School, where he teaches English and coaches powerlifting.
"I like to cook more than bake, probably because I don't like to use recipes," he said. "With cooking, I just add whatever I like. Baking is a science. You have to be precise."
The youngest of four children, Tate was born in Corinth and raised in Baldwyn. He graduated from Wheeler High School, and went on to Northeast Mississippi Community College before earning a degree in math education from the University of Mississippi.
"I've always been into cooking," Tate said. "I cook about every other day. I watch a lot of cooking shows. If I see something they make that I like, I go to the grocery store and buy the ingredients I think are in that recipe to duplicate it as closely as possible. I'm successful about 90% of the time."
When Tate was a young boy, his favorite TV chef was Bobby Flay.
"I liked him because he was always grilling," Tate said. "Now, I still watch him, but I also like to watch Michael Symon."
Tate said he'll try a new recipe – one he's found or one he's come up with – two to three times a month.
"I used to try something new every week, but I've kind of slowed down a bit now," he said. "With teaching, coaching and other things that get stressful, coming into the kitchen and cooking calms me. It's just me in the kitchen with the pots and pans."
People who have tried Tate's food often ask him when he's going to open a restaurant. He says that's not going to happen.
"If I'm like a factory, having to put out a product, it's not fun anymore," he said. "That takes away from the relaxation part of it."
LEMON-LIME CHEESECAKE
1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/2 stick butter, melted
3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup granulated sugar
2 lemons, divided
2 limes, divided
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
3 eggs
1/2 cup whipping cream
1 tablespoon confectioners' sugar
Combine graham cracker crumbs and butter, and press onto bottom of a parchment-lined 9-inch springform pan.
Beat cream cheese and granulated sugar in a large bowl with a mixer until blended. Add the zest and juice of 1 lemon, the zest and juice of 1 lime, and the vanilla; mix well. Blend in flour. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating on low speed after each, just until blended. Pour over crust.
Bake the cheesecake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the center is almost set. Let cake cool entirely without opening the oven door. Run a knife around rim of pan to loosen cake. Refrigerate cheesecake at least 4 hours.
Beat the cream in small bowl with a mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form, gradually adding confectioners' sugar after soft peaks form. Spread over cheesecake. Slice the remaining lemon and lime thinly to garnish the top of the cheesecake.
SAUTEED BRUSSELS SPROUTS AND BACON
1/2 pound bacon, cut into small pieces
2 dozen Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
1 shallot, diced
1 teaspoon minced garlic
Salt and pepper
Fry the bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat until crispy. Remove the bacon to a plate lined with paper towels, and leave the grease in the pan.
Add the Brussels sprouts and shallot to the pan, stirring until they're coated in the bacon grease. Cover the pan with a lid, and reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in minced garlic. Cook for 5 minutes.
Add the bacon back into the pan. Cook, uncovered, for a few more minutes or until the Brussels sprouts are as tender and/or browned as you want. You can cover the pan again if you wish (particularly if you want the Brussels to be really soft); just keep an eye on them so they don't burn.
Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.
GRILLED JERK CHICKEN SKEWERS
JERK SEASONING
2 teaspoons dried chives
2 teaspoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon dark red paprika
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon white pepper
1 teaspoon allspice
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon dried onion flakes
2 teaspoons dried thyme
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon black pepper
CHICKEN
Juice of 2 limes
1 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1/4 cup olive oil
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, halved lengthwise
For the seasoning, combine all the spices. Set aside.
For the chicken, in a mixing bowl, combine lime juice, cilantro and oil. Add the chicken and let marinate for at least 2 hours.
Remove chicken thighs from the marinade and thread the meat onto skewers. Coat both sides heavily with the Jerk Seasoning mixture and grill over an open flame, turning occasionally, until a thermometer registers at least 165 degrees.
SLOW-COOKER CHICKEN TORTELLII TOMATO SOUP
2 1/2 cups chicken stock
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 (28-ounce) can crushed fire-roasted tomatoes
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
6 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano or 1 1/2 teaspoons dried
2 teaspoons onion powder
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed
1 3/4 to 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
5 ounces baby spinach
1 (8- to 10-ounce) package refrigerated cheese tortellini
1 cup grated Parmesan, for serving
Torn or sliced fresh basil, for serving
Black pepper, for serving
In a 6- to 8-quart slow-cooker, whisk together the stock and tomato paste until the paste dissolves. Stir in the tomatoes, vinegar, garlic, oregano, onion powder, red pepper flakes and salt. (If you're using unsalted stock, add an additional 1/2 teaspoon salt.) Add the chicken and stir to combine. Cover and cook on low until the chicken is very tender and the flavors are blended, 5 to 6 hours.
Increase the heat to high for 25 minutes. Coarsely shred the chicken with two forks, pressing pieces of chicken against the side of the slow-cooker to break the thighs apart. Stir in the spinach so that it wilts into the soup.
Stir in the tortellini, cover the slow-cooker, and cook until the tortellini are just soft and warmed through, about 3 minutes. Taste the soup and add salt if it tastes flat. Serve with Parmesan, basil and black pepper.
CRISPY SESAME CHICKEN
SAUCE
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup rice vinegar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/3 cup water
2 teaspoons sesame oil
TEMPURA BATTER
1/2 cup cornstarch
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
2 egg whites
1/2 cup cold seltzer water (or Sprite, 7Up, or beer)
CHICKEN
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch chunks
Vegetable oil
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds
To make the sauce, mix all the ingredients together. Set aside.
To make the tempura batter, mix the ingredients until just combined.
Add the chicken chunks to the batter and coat while heating 3 inches of vegetable oil in a deep pan to 350 degrees. Add the chicken to the hot oil in batches, frying until golden brown.
In a large wok or skillet, heat the sesame oil. Add the red pepper flakes and garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the sauce and the chicken and coat quickly. Serve immediately, garnished with sesame seeds.
