WREN – After a deadly tornado devastated parts of Monroe County on Friday, March 24, Cheryl Allbritton Mays found herself cooking a thousand meals a day.
Mays is the secretary/treasurer for the board for the Wren Volunteer Fire Department, and she's a volunteer firefighter.
"I came off search and rescue at 5 o'clock that Saturday morning, and I was here at the fire department at 11 a.m. cooking for volunteers, residents – anybody who needed a meal," said Mays, 66. "I was getting here at 5:30 in the morning and leaving at midnight."
Mays and her crew of volunteers prepared three meals a day for five weeks using food donated by volunteers, residents and the fire department.
"We didn't just stay in Wren," Mays said. "We went to Amory, Cason, Egypt. We took food to anybody who needed it. We didn't turn anybody away."
Mays said they'd fix eggs, grits, biscuits, tomato gravy and chocolate gravy for breakfast, while lunch and supper might be pork chops, hamburger steaks, grilled chicken, chicken spaghetti, lasagna or jambalaya with assorted vegetables and desserts.
"The FEMA people said they'd never been treated so well or eaten food as good as they had here," she said.
Mays, who worked at AmeriPride Services in Tupelo for 30 years before retiring in 2007, is the youngest of three children born to the late Robert and Ludean Allbritton.
"I got an early start in the kitchen," she said. "At age 10, I had to have supper ready. Before that, I worked in the fields with my daddy."
Mays remembers her mother preparing huge amounts of food for the family on Sundays – chicken, peas, potatoes, banana pudding.
"There would be 20 to 25 people every Sunday," she said. "Mama taught me how to cook, how to can and how to put things in the freezer. I've taught my kids and grandkids how to do the same."
Mays and her husband, Dennis, share two children, nine grandchildren and 18 great-grands.
She likes to hunt – deer hunt, hog hunt, elk hunt – and she and her husband process all their own meat.
"We make summer sausage, link sausage, breakfast sausage, cube steak," she said. "I like to make lard out of the fat."
She figures she tries a new recipe at least once a month.
"I work on them, add something to one, take something away from it," she said. "Not the first time. The first time I make it like it's supposed to be made, but after that, I do my own thing."
CARNIVAL MELTING CAKES
6 ounces dark chocolate
1 1/2 sticks butter
4 eggs
6 tablespoons sugar
4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Melt chocolate and butter in a double-boiler or saucepan, stirring until smooth.
In a bowl, whisk together the eggs and sugar, then add the flour.
Add the egg mixture to the cooled chocolate mixture and mix. Pour mixture into 4 greased ramekins. Place the ramekins in a pan and pour water around them to create a water bath. Bake at 390 degrees for 14 minutes.
CHICKEN SPAGHETTI
1 large chicken
1 pound pasta, such as spaghetti or macaroni
1 medium onion, chopped
1 stalk celery, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tablespoons oil or margarine
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can Ro-tel diced tomatoes
1 can cream of celery soup
8 to 10 ounces processed cheese, cubed
Sliced black olives and grated Parmesan (optional)
Boil the chicken until tender. Reserve the broth. When chicken is cool, remove skin and bones and discard, and dice the chicken. Set aside.
Cook the pasta in the reserved broth. Drain and set aside.
Cook onion, celery and garlic in oil or margarine until tender. Add mushroom soup, Ro-tel tomatoes, celery soup and processed cheese and stir until cheese is melted. Add cubed chicken and pasta and stir to combine.
Pour mixture into a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Garnish with olives and sprinkle with Parmesan, if desired. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.
CHEESE STRAWS
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
1 stick butter, softened
1 pound sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, cayenne and paprika. Cut butter in with a pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse cornmeal. Add cheese and blend until dough is no longer crumbly.
Form dough into a ball. Use a cookie press or roll dough out, a fourth at a time, until 1/3-inch thick. Cut into 1/2x4-inch strips. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees until done. Store in an airtight container with wax paper between layers. Makes 6 dozen.
SOUTHERN-STYLE NECK BONES
2 onions, roughly chopped, divided
5 cloves garlic, roughly chopped, divided
1/4 cup water
1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
4 pounds pork neck bones
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Sprinkle 3/4 of the chopped onions and 3/4 of the chopped garlic into the bottom of a roasting pan; pour in water and vinegar. Season neck bones with salt and pepper and place in the roasting pan. Sprinkle remaining onions and garlic over top and cover the roasting pan tightly with aluminum foil.
Bake at 375 degrees for 2 hours, basting every 30 minutes and recovering with the foil every time you baste. After 2 hours, remove the foil and continue cooking until neck bones are golden brown, about 45 more minutes.
SWEET CORNBREAD
2 eggs
1/4 cup shortening, melted
1 cup milk
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup cornmeal
4 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
In a bowl, combine eggs, melted shortening and milk. Add flour, cornmeal, baking powder, sugar and salt, and stir to moisten.
Pour batter into a greased pan or muffin cups. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until golden brown.
STRAWBERRY CAKE
CAKE
4 eggs, separated
1 small box strawberry gelatin
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 box white cake mix
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 package frozen strawberries, thawed
ICING
1 (1-pound) box confectioners' sugar
1 stick butter or margarine
1/2 package frozen strawberries, thawed
For the cake, beat egg whites until stiff. Set aside.
Dissolve gelatin in water. Add egg yolks and oil. Add cake mix and vanilla extract. Fold in beaten egg whites, the strawberries and their juice.
Pour batter into three (8-inch) greased and floured cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.
For the icing, beat together confectioners' sugar, butter and strawberries with juice. Use 1/3 of the icing on each layer of the cake.
ONION RING BATTER
Onions, sliced into rings
Milk for soaking
1 egg white
1/3 cup milk
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
2 tablespoons oil
Oil for frying
Soak the sliced onions in milk to cover.
Combine egg white, 1/3 cup milk, flour, salt, baking powder and 2 tablespoons oil.
Drain the onion rings and dip in the batter. Fry in hot oil. You can also use this batter/method for fried shrimp, fried chicken, fried squash, etc.
