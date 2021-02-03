TUPELO • Right around Christmas, Dr. Jay Dey and his family were watching the “Today” show on TV, when they saw a segment that got them off the couch and into the kitchen.
The piece was about Scott McKenzie in Huntington, Pennsylvania, who was furloughed from his job. Early in his furlough, McKenzie tried baking, and when he shared a photo of his results on Facebook, his friend Jeremy Uhrich commented, joking that he could make a better batch.
The pair squared off in a contest, along with one of McKenzie’s students, to see who could make the better chocolate chip cookie, judged by the town’s mayor. The student’s cookies won in the end, and everyone left their extra cookies at the mayor’s office, where they were enjoyed by police officers, employees, and those working in the 911 dispatch office.
“They were so appreciative of being recognized, and that was all back in April when this was all new … people were just so thankful for being recognized and for having the risks that they were putting themselves (through) appreciated,” McKenzie said.
The response was so positive that they continued, setting up a Facebook group so others could participate. In just a week, the group had over 100 members and “Cookies for Caregivers” was born. Today, it has more than 1,000 members and 60 chapters in the U.S.
Dey was so impressed with the two men’s mission that he made his own Facebook group, Cookies for Caregivers North Mississippi.
“I took inspiration from Jeremy and Scott, and encouraged people to start a local chapter,” Dey said. “Some of my friends on Facebook joined, and they told their friends. I started it Jan. 1, not as a resolution, but as a way to start the new year fresh and put 2020 behind.”
Dey is not much of a baker, but his teenagers were more than happy to help. They made the cookies, and he delivered them to the surgical staff at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
“It was my payback to them. They cared for me when I was injured in an accident about a year and a half ago,” Dey said. “We have several volunteers and bakers in this region now carrying on this mission. We have close to 80 people who follow us. About 20 are bakers, and we have another 15 volunteers who deliver.”
Andi Nolan, who works part time at Relics Antiques, saw Dey’s post on social media.
“I loved it,” Nolan said. “I got on board a couple of weeks ago and made some very simple, quick cookies because I only had a half day to bake. I did three different types of cake mix cookies.”
Nolan knew exactly where she wanted her cookies delivered – to Dr. Louis Rosa at North Mississippi Neurosurgical Services.
“Nine years ago, one of my boys was in a near-fatal accident – they told us he wasn’t going to make it,” she said. “Then Dr. Rosa came in and performed brain surgery. My son left NMMC 10 days later. Needless to say, we love Dr. Rosa for what he did.”
Melinda Lamon, who worked as an occupational therapist at Longtown Medical Park for several years, saw Dey’s post on Facebook and jumped into action.
“This is something any individual can do to support those caregivers who are exhausted and unthanked,” Lamon said. “I just think everybody needs a pat on the back.”
Lamon decided to make a savory cookie – Cheddar Cheese Straws.
“I felt like people were sugared-out from the holidays, so I made cheese straws,” she said.
The second time she baked for Cookies for Caregivers, she made cookies, but the third time, she went back to cheese straws.
“Who doesn’t love a good cheese straw?” she said. “I make them one day and deliver them the next. The bonus is it makes me feel good, too.”
All three of Lamon’s deliveries have gone caregivers at NMMC. But Dey is quick to point out that the treats can be made for any essential worker.
“Our group delivered cookies to National Guardsmen who were securing the Capitol for the presidential inauguration,” Dey said. “We’ve delivered to truckers, to veterinarians. It’s not just health care workers. It’s all the front-line workers who keep our community moving.”
Rhonda Weaver, manager of volunteer services for the hospital, said anyone who wants to make cookies and have them delivered to NMMC or one of its clinics can call her office at (662) 377-3131 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday to schedule a delivery. All treats need to packaged in small snack bags for individual servings, like two cookies to a bag.
“You bring them, hand them off, and then we get them to the floor where there’s a need,” Weaver said. “If it’s going to the COVID floor, they meet us outside the doors. We don’t go onto the COVID floor.”
Weaver said local restaurants have generously provided meals for workers at the hospital, but not everyone has the time or money to make a whole meal for a floor. That’s why Cookies for Caregivers is so appreciated.
“People like snacks during the day,” she said. “To know someone put love and kindness into baking something homemade means a lot. That’s what I love about living in a small community, even though we think we’re big. Everybody cares about everybody. We come together as neighbors in a crisis.”
Sondra Davis, chief human resource officer for North Mississippi Health Services, said health care workers have really appreciated the support the volunteer bakers have shown.
“Often, we talk about people on the front lines, but it’s a team activity,” Davis said. “It’s also about the people who support those people on the front lines.”
Judy Land, who tutors Japanese students at her home in Belden, made some Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Cookies that were delivered to the lab at the hospital.
“You know the saying that you’re more blessed to give than to receive,” Land said. “I’ve been on the receiving end, and it will bring you to tears to see that compassion. For me, to bring joy to people is a blessing. It just warms my heart to know I’ve brought a little happiness to someone.”
Whether folks go through NMMC to make a delivery, or just want to drop off treats somewhere like a dentist’s office, police station, fire department or school, Dey suggests going to his Facebook group page and download a letter explaining what Cookies for Caregivers is (to include with your delivery). Logos to place on delivery bags can also be downloaded there.
“We’re not very organized,” Dey said. “This is more of an organic thing. It started in March 2020 in Pennsylvania, but it’s really exploded everywhere this year. We’re the only chapter in Mississippi right now. It all boils down to people showing their appreciation for the people caking care of the community.”
CHEDDAR CHEESE STRAWS
(Melinda Lamon)
3 sticks unsalted butter, softened
1 pound block sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 to 2 teaspoons ground red pepper
1/2 teaspoon paprika
4 cups all-purpose flour
Beat butter, cheese, salt, red pepper and paprika at medium speed with a heavy-duty stand mixer until blended. Gradually add flour, beating just until combined.
Use a cookie press with a star-shaped disk to shape mixture into long ribbons, following manufacturer’s instructions, on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Cut ribbons into 2-inch pieces. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool. Makes about 10 dozen.
CRANBERRY-CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
(Judy Land)
2 sticks butter, softened
1 large egg
2 teaspoons vanilla
2/3 cup granulated sugar
2/3 cup brown sugar
1 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
12 ounces dark chocolate chips
1/2 cup dried cranberries, such as Craisins
1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
Cream together butter, egg, vanilla and sugars. Combine flours, salt, baking oda and cinnamon. Add to wet mixture and mix to combine. Fold in chocolate chips, cranberries and oats.
Drop by tablespoon onto cookie sheets. Bake at 365 to 370 degrees for 8 to 9 minutes. Makes about 3 dozen.
CAKE MIX COOKIES
(Andi Nolan)
1 box cake mix (strawberry, vanilla, lemon, chocolate, etc.)
2 eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/2 to 1 cup add-ins, such as chocolate chips, M&Ms, white or peanut butter chips, sprinkles, chopped candy bars, etc.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
In a large bowl, mix together cake mix, eggs, and oil until smooth. Add a splash of water if dough seems too thick. (Alternately you can do this step in the bowl of your stand mixer with the paddle attachment, mixing ingredients on low until combined.)
Fold in desired add-ins until evenly incorporated.
Using a 2-tablespoon cookie scoop, portion the dough onto the prepared cookie sheet 2 inches apart. Bake for 9 to 10 minutes, or until lightly golden at the edges.
Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 3 to 4 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Makes about 24 cookies.