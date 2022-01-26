For Christmas, my sister-in-law and her husband sent us a tower of dried fruit and nuts. It had six boxes, each one smaller than the one below it, containing treats such as dried pineapple and kiwi, walnuts, candied peanuts and roasted pistachios.
One box held a package of cashews and a package of dried cranberries. We love dried cranberries, and often sprinkle them on salads, but my husband, Charlie, had another use in mind for them.
When I got home from work one day last week, I found him in the kitchen, pulling warm cookies out of the oven. And not just any cookies – White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies.
Oh my, these were good. Charlie baked them as directed, but while they were warm, he pressed a couple of extra white chocolate chips and a few dried cranberries on top of some of the cookies, to make them pretty. This would be an especially good idea if you were taking these cookies somewhere, and wanted folks to know what was in them.
WHITE CHOCOLATE CRANBERRY COOKIES
1 stick butter, softened
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup white sugar
1 egg
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 cup white chocolate chips
1 cup dried cranberries
In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and white sugar until smooth. Beat in the egg. Combine the flour and baking soda; stir into the sugar mixture. Mix in the white chocolate chips and cranberries. Drop by heaping spoonfuls onto greased cookie sheets.
Bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes in a preheated oven. For best results, take them out while they are still doughy. Allow cookies to cool for 1 minute on the cookie sheets before transferring to wire racks to cool completely. Makes 2 dozen.