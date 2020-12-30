With the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing in 2020, it wasn’t always easy to get folks to agree to be the featured Cook of the Week. Many interviews were conducted outside on porches, and those inside usually involved masks or very long dining room tables.
Nevertheless, the Daily Journal was fortunate once again to be able to feature so many good cooks from Northeast Mississippi in the Food section.
I’ve said many times before that the Cook of the Week article is my favorite part of my job. This year, I found that to be especially true. People seemed genuinely happy to share recipes, maybe because they’ve been cooped up at home cooking for so long!
I’m thankful to everyone who has agreed to be featured these past 19 years and I look forward to writing about even more good cooks in the years to come.
But I have to remind you that the number of people nominated to be featured is getting smaller and smaller. My kids say it’s because I’ve already been in every kitchen in Northeast Mississippi. But I know there are plenty of you out there with good recipes.
This is a another gentle nudge to those who are nominated. If someone takes the time to write, call, fax or email me with your name, please say yes when I call.
And if you’ve been on the fence about sending someone’s name in, or even nominating yourself, please don’t hesitate to send me contact information. I’d love for the Cook of the Week feature to hang around another 19 years. We can’t do it without your help.
In the meantime, on Page 11A you’ll find a sampling of recipes from cooks in 2020 that are worth repeating.
HIGH-FIVE CHEESE GRITS
5 cups water
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/4 cups quick cooking grits
1 (8-ounce) block sharp Cheddar cheese, grated by hand
1 (8-ounce) block Monterey Jack cheese, grated by hand
1/2 cup half-and-half
1 tablespoon butter
Bring water and salt to a boil. Gradually whisk in grits. Bring back to a boil, then reduce heat. Let simmer 5 to 10 minutes, stirring often. Stir in cheeses, cream and butter.
MAPLE-GLAZED SALMON
2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ground ancho chile powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets
1 tablespoon maple syrup or to taste
Combine spices and rub spice mixture evenly over flesh side of fillets. Place fish on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray; broil 6 minutes or until desired degree of doneness. Brush fillets evenly with syrup; broil 1 minute. Serves 4.
If grilling, preheat grill to medium. Place fish on grill rack coated with cooking spray and grill 7 minutes. Drizzle fish with syrup and grill 1 minute or until fish flake easily when tested with a fork.
ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS
1 pound fresh or frozen Brussels sprouts
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons maple syrup (can use sugar-free)
Accent seasoning
Feta cheese
If using fresh sprouts, cut the ends off and then cut sprouts in half. Combine oil, syrup and Accent and coat sprouts with mixture. Place sprouts on a cookie sheet and cook at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with feta cheese before serving.
ICED TEACAKE COOKIES
1 stick unsalted butter, room temp
3/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 large egg, room temp
2 teaspoons vanilla
Vanilla candy melts
In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar on medium speed until fluffy, 4 to 5 minutes. In another bowl, combine flour, salt and baking soda. Add egg and vanilla to butter mixture and incorporate well.
Add dry mixture, 1 cup at a time, until well blended. Wrap dough in wax paper and chill until firm. Roll out onto a floured surface and cut into desired shape. Bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.
Melt vanilla candy melts and ice the tops of cookies.
SALSA
3 cloves garlic, peeled
2 jalapenos, seeds and veins removed
1 cup packed cilantro
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes, undrained
Tortilla chips
In a blender or food processor, combine garlic, jalapenos, cilantro, vinegar, salt, oil and tomatoes with juice. Pulse for 5 to 10 seconds or until everything is blended and slightly chunky. Serve with tortilla chips. Makes 3 1/2 cups.
BEST CARROT CAKE
CAKE
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
3 large eggs
2 cups sugar
3/4 cup vegetable oil
3/4 cup buttermilk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups grated carrot
1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained
1 (3 1/2-ounce) can flaked coconut
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
BUTTERMILK GLAZE
1 cup sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 stick butter
1 tablespoon light corn syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
FROSTING
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese
1/2 stick butter
3 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
For the cake, line three (9-inch) round cake pans with wax paper; lightly grease and flour wax paper. Set pans aside.
Stir together flour, soda, salt and cinnamon. Beat eggs, sugar, oil, buttermilk and vanilla at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Add flour mixture, beating at low speed until blended. Fold in carrot, pineapple, coconut and nuts. Pour batter into prepared cake pans.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.
For the glaze, bring sugar, soda, buttermilk, butter and corn syrup to a boil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Boil, stirring often, 4 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in vanilla.
For the frosting, cream together the cream cheese and butter until fluffy. Add sugar and mix until smooth. Add vanilla and mix well. Add nuts.
To assemble, drizzle glaze evenly over layers; cool in pans on wire racks 15 minutes. Remove from pans, and cool completely on wire racks. Spread frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake.
ORANGE BREAKFAST RING
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons grated orange rind
2 (12-ounce) or 4 (7-ounce) cans refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
1/3 cup butter, melted
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sifted confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons orange juice
Combine sugar and orange rind. Separate biscuits. Dip each biscuit in butter and then in sugar/orange rind mixture. Stand biscuits on sides, overlapping edges, in a 9-inch tube pan or Bundt pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes until brown.
Invert onto a serving dish. Combine cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar, mixing until smooth. Add orange juice, stirring well. Spoon mixture over top of breakfast ring while still hot. Serve warm.
BLUEBERRY CAKE
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1 box Duncan Hines butter golden cake mix
1/2 cup vegetable oil
4 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 cups blueberries
1 cup confectioners sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
With a mixer, beat cream cheese until creamy. Beat in cake mix. Add oil, eggs and vanilla and mix well. Fold in blueberries and stir until just combined. Pour batter into a greased and floured tube or Bundt pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or until a tester comes out clean when placed in the center. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. While cake is cooling, stir together confectioners’ sugar and lemon juice. Remove cooled cake to a serving plate and drizzle with lemon glaze.
COLD CHICKEN PASTA
1 pound vermicelli pasta, cooked and drained
1 cup Italian dressing
2 jars chopped artichoke hearts
6 cups cooked, shredded chicken
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
3 tablespoons chopped parsley
1 cup sliced green onions
2 teaspoons oregano
2 teaspoons basil
Salt
Lemon pepper
Combine all ingredients. Eat at room temperature or refrigerate overnight.
ARTICHOKE DIP
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup shredded Parmesan
2 cans artichoke hearts, drained and mashed
4 cloves garlic, crushed
Combine all ingredients. Pour into a greased casserole and bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes. Serve with crackers or Scoops.
SHADDOCK
3/4 ounce gin
3/4 ounce Aperol liqueur
3/4 ounce elderflower liqueur (such as St. Germain or Giffard)
3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
Combine ingredients in a rocks glass, stir and add ice. Alternately, shake the ingredients with ice in a shaker until well chilled and strain into a cold cocktail glass.
GASTON GREEN BEANS
1 (1-pound) package thick-cut bacon, cut in 1-inch pieces
1 yellow onion, diced
4 (15-ounce) cans green beans, drained and rinsed
Water
1/2 cup brown sugar
Salt and pepper
In a large skillet, cook the bacon over medium-high heat until done. Add onion and green beans and enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until beans have reached desired doneness (you may need to add extra water). Add brown sugar, salt and pepper, and allow beans to simmer until most of the liquid has evaporated.
BUTTERSCOTCH BROWNIES
1 stick butter, melted
2 cups packed light brown sugar
2 eggs
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup chopped pecans
Cream butter and sugar. Add eggs and mix well. Sift together flour, baking powder and salt and add to mixture, mixing well. Add vanilla and pecans and stir to combine. Pour into a greased and floured 9x13-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, or until edges pull away from pan. Do not overbake.
BARBECUED BAKED BEANS
12 ounces applewood-smoked bacon, diced
2 cups finely diced yellow onions
3 cups Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce
Apple cider vinegar to taste
1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup maple syrup
1/2 cup yellow mustard
4 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed, 1 cup bean liquid reserved
1 cup water
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Cook bacon in a Dutch oven until crisp. Transfer the bacon with a slotted spoon to a paper towel to drain and set aside, reserving the fat in the pot. Add onions and cook until caramelized. Add reserved bacon and remaining ingredients and stir well to combine. Cook over medium heat for at least 45 minutes or let simmer over low heat for several hours. Serves 8.