The Cook of the Week feature had another good run in 2021. If you count today's issue, cooks were spotlighted in 47 of the 52 weeks. Three of those weeks featured couples ... two husband/wife teams and the other good friends.
I'm thankful to everyone who has agreed to be featured these past 20 years, and I look forward to writing about even more good cooks in the years to come.
The breakdown by county in 2021 looked like this: 19 from Lee; eight from Tippah; seven from Prentiss; four from Pontotoc; two from Union; three from Monroe; and one each from Alcorn, Chickasaw and Tishomingo.
Of the 16 counties in our coverage area, there were no cooks featured from Benton, Calhoun, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Marshall or Oktibbeha.
Does that mean there are no good cooks in those counties? Of course not. It simply means that either no one nominated anyone from these areas, or they were nominated, but declined to be interviewed.
Do you know the most deflating words I hear on a regular basis? "I love the Cook of the Week feature in the newspaper, but I don't think I want to do it."
So here's another gentle reminder to those who are nominated: If someone takes the time to write, call, text or email me with your name, please say, "yes" when I call. And don't hesitate to nominate yourself.
I'd love for the Cook of the Week feature to be around for another 20 years, but I can't do it without your help.
In the meantime, on Page 9A you'll find a sampling of recipes from cooks in 2021 that are worth repeating.
DO YOU KNOW A GOOD COOK? Send your nominations to Ginna Parsons, Cook of the Week, P.O. Box 909, Tupelo, MS 38802. Or you can call (662) 678-1581 or email them to ginna.parsons@journalinc.com.
MEATBALLS
1/2 loaf Italian bread, cubed
2 cups heavy cream
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil
6 eggs
1/4 cup Italian seasoning
1 bunch parsley, finely chopped
2 pounds ground beef or chuck
1 pound Italian sausage
6 ounces grated Parmesan
Salt and pepper
Soak cubed bread in heavy cream. Saute garlic and onions in olive oil until clear. Whisk eggs and add Italian seasoning and parsley.
Combine ground beef, Italian sausage and Parmesan. Remove bread cubes from cream with a slotted spoon and fold into meat mixture. Add sauteed onions and garlic, then add egg mixture. Mix well, then form into 3-inch balls and place on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes; turn meatballs over and cook another 20 minutes.
CHOCOLATE ECLAIR CAKE
1 box graham crackers
1 large box instant vanilla or French vanilla pudding mix
3 cups cold milk
4 ounces whipped topping
1 can milk chocolate frosting
Fresh raspberries, for garnish
In a deep square dish, put a layer of graham crackers, breaking them to fit as needed.
Combine pudding and milk and mix according to directions on the box. Fold in the whipped topping.
Spoon a layer of pudding mixture over graham crackers. Continue layering graham crackers and pudding mixture until all is used, ending with a layer of graham crackers.
Heat frosting in the microwave for 30 seconds, then remove and stir. Pour over the top layer of graham crackers. Garnish with raspberries. Refrigerate overnight or at least 3 to 4 hours before serving.
PARMESAN CATFISH
1 tablespoon milk
1 egg, beaten
3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
6 to 8 catfish fillets
1/2 stick butter, melted
1/4 cup sliced almonds, crushed
Combine milk and egg in a shallow dish. Combine cheese, flour, salt, pepper and paprika in another shallow dish. Dip the catfish fillets into the egg mixture, then into the Parmesan mixture. Place fillets in one layer in a greased baking dish.
The catfish may be held refrigerated at this point for several hours. When ready to cook, drizzle the melted butter over the fish and top with the almonds. Bake at 325 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes or until the fillets and almonds are crisp and golden.
FRUIT TEA
4 quarts water, divided
2 cups sugar
2 cinnamon sticks
6 regular tea bags
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
2 cups pineapple juice
1 cup orange juice
In a large pan, combine 2 quarts water, sugar and cinnamon. Boil for about 2 minutes. Let cool for about 1 hour.
In another pan, bring 1 quart of water to a boil and add tea bags. Steep for about 15 minutes, then let cool. Remove tea bags and add another quart of water.
Combine cinnamon mixture and tea mixture. Remove cinnamon sticks. Add lemon juice, pineapple juice and orange juice. Serve hot or cold. Store in the refrigerator; will keep for several weeks.
BOBBY'S PIMIENTO CHEESE
1 cup Duke's mayonnaise
2 (4-ounce) jars diced pimientos, drained
2 (8-ounce) packages shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon Greek seasoning
1 teaspoon lemon pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon seasoning blend
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix until well combined. Serve with celery sticks, crackers or on toasted bread with bread and butter pickles. This is particularly good when mixed in with grits for breakfast.
PASTALAYA
20 ounces fettuccine
Juice of 4 lemons
2 tablespoons butter
32 ounces frozen peeled, cooked shrimp
Blackening seasoning
2 pounds smoked sausage, sliced
2 red bell peppers, diced
2 green bell peppers, diced
1 medium yellow onion, diced
1 rib celery, diced
2 bunches green onions, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons paprika
9 Roma tomatoes, diced
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
1 cup chicken broth
1 quart heavy whipping cream
Cook fettuccine according to package directions until almost done. Drain and set aside.
In a large pot or pan, combine lemon juice and butter and let butter melt. Sprinkle shrimp with blackening seasoning, add to pan and cook until heated through and blackened. Don't overcook – the shrimp are already cooked.
Remove shrimp from pan; add sausage, bell peppers, onion, celery, green onions and garlic and stir well. Add garlic powder and paprika. Add tomatoes, tomato paste and chicken broth. Cook until all vegetables are soft and sausage is done.
Add heavy cream. Return shrimp to the pan. Add the cooked, drained pasta. Simmer on low heat for 5 to 10 minutes. Good served with Hawaiian sweet rolls.
Note: If desired, omit the sausage, and serve this dish as a side to filet mignon.
SMOKED SALMON LINGUINE
12 ounces linguine
1 cup fresh sliced mushrooms
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped green onions
2 tablespoons canola oil
2 cups milk, or 1 cup milk and 1 cup cream
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
8 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon
Fresh spinach, cooked (optional)
Salt and pepper
Freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Chopped parsley
Boil pasta in a large pot with salted water until al dente. Drain noodles and return to pot.
In a small heavy skillet, saute mushrooms, celery and onions in oil until just limp. Add milk and lemon zest and bring sauce to a boil over medium heat. Pour over pasta and toss well to coat evenly. Add salmon and cooked spinach, if using, and toss to mix in. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with Parmesan cheese and parsley.
STRAWBERRY BUTTERCREAM CAKE
CAKE
1 (18-ounce) box white cake mix
1 (3-ounce) box strawberry gelatin
4 large eggs
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup finely chopped fresh strawberries
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
STRAWBERRY BUTTERCREAM FROSTING
2 sticks butter, softened
2 pounds confectioners' sugar, sifted
1 cup finely chopped fresh strawberries
1 teaspoon vanilla
For the cake, beat cake mix, gelatin, eggs, sugar, strawberries, milk, vegetable oil and flour at low speed with an electric mixer for 1 minute. Scrape down sides, and beat at medium speed for 2 more minutes, stopping to scrape down sides, as needed.
Pour batter into 2 greased and floured 8-inch round cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 27 minutes, or until cakes spring back when pressed lightly with a finger. Let cool in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove from pans, and cool completely, about 1 hour.
For the frosting, beat butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until fluffy, about 20 seconds. Add sugar, strawberries and vanilla, beating at low speed until creamy. (Add more sugar if frosting is too thin, or add strawberries if too thick.)
Spread frosting between layers and on sides and top of cake.
BRUSCHETTA
4 roma tomatoes, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 red onion, diced
1/4 cup fresh basil, shredded
French bread, sliced
Combine tomatoes, garlic, oil, onion and basil. Grill bread slightly or warm in oven. Top bread slices with tomato mixture. This is better if the tomato mixture sits a couple of hours before serving.
SALAD DRESSING
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
3/4 cup sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon paprika
2 cloves crushed or minced garlic
Mix ingredients well in a blender. Store dressing in the refrigerator. Good on a salad made with lettuce, fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges and toasted pecan pieces. Can add grilled chicken.
BAKED CHICKEN NUGGETS
7 to 8 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
2 cups fine, dry bread crumbs
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon dried basil
2 sticks butter, melted
Cut chicken into 1 1/2-inch pieces. Combine bread crumbs, cheese, salt, thyme and basil. Mix well. Dip chicken pieces in melted butter and coat with bread crumb mixture. Place on a greased baking sheet or in a single layer in a 9x13-inch Pyrex dish. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until done.
COCONUT PIE
1/2 cup self-rising flour, sifted
1 3/4 cup sugar
4 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 cups flaked coconut
2 cups milk
1/2 stick butter
Combine flour and sugar. In a separate bowl, combine eggs, vanilla, coconut and milk. Grease a large pie plate with butter and then place the remainder in the liquid mixture. Mix the liquid mixture with the flour and sugar. Pour into prepared pie plate and bake at 325 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown.
Note: This pie makes its own crust.
GUMBO
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 yellow onion, diced
3 to 4 ribs celery, diced
1 (14-ounce) andouille sausage, sliced
3 to 4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning, divided
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/2 heaping cup flour
1 (32-ounce) carton chicken broth
2 to 3 large chicken breast halves, boiled and shredded
Sliced okra
In a large pot, saute bell pepper, onion, celery and sausage. When almost done, add the garlic and a little Cajun seasoning. Remove sausage and veggies from pot and set aside.
Add oil and flour to the pot and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the roux is a deep brown color. Add broth and stir until smooth. Add sauteed sausage and veggies back to the pot, along with shredded chicken, remaining Cajun seasoning and okra. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over rice or grits.
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
1/2 cup diced sweet onion
1 tablespoon minced or chopped garlic
3 to 4 strips bacon, diced
1 stick butter
1 large bag Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
Salt and pepper
3 tablespoons brown sugar
Balsamic glaze
In a large skillet over medium heat, saute onion, garlic and bacon until bacon is crisp and onions are translucent. Add butter, Brussels sprouts, salt and pepper and toss until sprouts are coated. Continue cooking about 5 minutes. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low and cook an additional 5 minutes until sprouts are fork tender. Uncover and sprinkle brown sugar over all and cook until the sugar turns crunchy and is caramelized. Remove from heat and drizzle balsamic glaze over the top.
CHEESE CRACKERS
1 stick very cold butter, cut in 16 pieces
4 ounces grated Gruyere cheese
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon white pepper
Pinch of cayenne pepper
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Place butter, cheese, salt, pepper and cayenne in a food processor and pulse until mixture forms small curds. Add flour and process until the mixture comes together. Remove from processor and divide the dough in half. Place in plastic wrap and shape into logs 1 1/4 inches in diameter. Chill at least 1 hour or freeze until ready to bake.
When ready to cook, slice in 1/4-inch slices and bake on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet at 350 degrees until lightly golden, about 14 to 17 minutes. Makes about 50.