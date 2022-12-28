The Cook of the Week feature had another good run in 2022, with cooks spotlighted in 49 of the 52 weeks. Two of those weeks featured couples – one sister team and the other good friends.
The breakdown by county in 2021 looked like this: 28 from Lee; four each from Itawamba and Pontotoc; three each from Monroe, Chickasaw and Prentiss; two from Union; and one each from Marshall and Alcorn.
I'm thankful to everyone who has agreed to be featured these past 21 years, and I look forward to writing about even more good cooks in the years to come. I often tell folks that interviewing the Cook of the Week is my favorite part of my job because I get to go in people's homes and sit at the kitchen table and talk about food and recipes.
The least favorite part of my job is trying to talk people who've been nominated into accepting. Math is not my strong suit, but I figure an average of 50 cooks a year, times 21 years, is 1,050 cooks. Sometimes it feels like I've already interviewed every good cook in Northeast Mississippi, because the nominations are getting more and more scarce.
And then there are those folks who are nominated, but say, "The Cook of the Week feature is my favorite part of the Wednesday paper ... but I don't want to do it" when I call.
You know who you are.
So here's another gentle reminder to those who are nominated: If someone takes the time to write, call, text or email me with your name, please say, "yes" when I call. And don't hesitate to nominate yourself.
I'd love for the Cook of the Week feature to be around for another 21 years, but I can't do it without your help.
In the meantime, on Pages 9A and 10A you'll find a sampling of recipes from cooks in 2022 that are worth repeating.
DO YOU KNOW A GOOD COOK? Send your nominations to Ginna Parsons, Cook of the Week, P.O. Box 909, Tupelo, MS 38802. Or you can call (662) 678-1581 or email them to ginna.parsons@journalinc.com.
TEA CAKES
CAKES
10 to 12 half-pint Mason jars
1 box Pillsbury white cake mix
4 egg whites
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 cup water
BUTTERCREAM ICING
1 (1-pound) box confectioners' sugar
2/3 cup shortening
1 teaspoon clear vanilla flavoring
1/2 teaspoon butter flavoring
1/2 teaspoon almond flavoring
1/3 cup cool water
For the cakes, spray the insides of the jars with Baker's Joy.
In a mixing bowl, combine cake mix, egg whites, oil and water.
Divide the batter among the jars, filling each about half full. Place jars on a cookie sheet and bake at 325 degrees for 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Remove jars from oven and let them cool for a few minutes. Run a knife around the insides of the jars to loosen the cakes, then dump them out of the jars to cool.
After the cakes are cool, cut the uneven part off the tops with a knife so the cake is flat and even. Cut each cake in half. This will make one tea cake.
For the icing, combine confectioners' sugar, shortening and flavorings in a large mixing bowl. Add the water slowly to get the right consistency. Mix on medium speed, constantly scraping the sides to get all the sugar in the icing. It should be smooth and creamy, and thick enough to hold its shape.
To assemble, place icing in a bag with a large piping tip. Make a swirl on the bottom layer of a cake, then gently place the top layer on top. Decorate the top with icing and with flowers or fruit of your choice.
Note: For Chocolate Tea Cakes, use a chocolate cake mix.
JALAPENO CHEESE BALL
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, room temperature
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon poppy seeds
Pinch of white pepper
1 medium jalapeno, chopped
1/2 cup real bacon bits, plus more for garnish
1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
Combine cream cheese, garlic powder, poppy seeds, white pepper, chopped jalapeno, 1/2 cup bacon bits and 1 cup cheese. Form into a log. Roll log in remaining 1/2 cup of cheese. Sprinkle with additional bacon bits. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.
MARINATED PICKLED SHRIMP
4 pounds jumbo shrimp, cooked, peeled and deveined
2 cups sliced Vidalia or other sweet onion
9 to 12 bay leaves
3 cups vegetable oil
1 1/2 cups white vinegar
1 jar capers, with brine
5 teaspoons celery seed
3 teaspoons salt
60 to 80 shakes of Tabasco sauce
In a gallon jar, alternate layers of shrimp, onion rings and bay leaves.
Combine oil, vinegar, capers and brine, celery seed, salt and Tabasco sauce.
Pour marinade over the shrimp mixture in the jar and chill at least two hours before serving. Flip jar every so often to keep marinade mixed. This will keep for up to three weeks in the fridge.
CHICKEN AND SAUSAGE PAELLA
3 to 4 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1 pound smoked beef or pork sausage
Salt and pepper
Paprika
1 onion
Garlic
3 tomatoes
1 red or yellow bell pepper
4 cups chicken stock
Saffron
White wine
Olive oil
2 cups arborio rice
12 ounces English peas, asparagus stalks or whole green beans
Chopped parsley and lemon wedges, for serving
Cut the chicken and sausage into bite-size pieces. Season with salt, pepper and paprika. Dice the onion, and peel and crush the garlic. Dice or grate the tomatoes, and slice pepper into long thin strips.
Heat stock in a stock pot. Crush saffron threads and add to the stock with a little bit of white wine.
Heat paella pan over medium heat, add oil and cook chicken until it begins to brown. Add onion and garlic and saute until translucent. Add sausage and cook until heated.
Add the rice, stirring until well coated with oil. Add more paprika and the tomatoes. Stir while cooking for a few minutes. Add the hot saffron-wine flavored stock.
Bring to a boil while scraping from the bottom of the pan. The rice should be level and you shouldn't have to stir again. Add the peas, asparagus spears or green beans, and bell pepper strips. Cover the pan with aluminum foil and carefully move the paella pan to the oven and cook at 350 degrees. Once all the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender, remove pan from heat and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and garnish with lemon wedges, to serve.
For seafood paella, substitute shrimp, clams, mussels, squid, octopus, etc., for the chicken and sausage, and use seafood stock instead of chicken stock.
SOUR CREAM POUND CAKE
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
2 sticks butter
3 cups sugar
6 eggs
1 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract*
Sift flour and measure; resift twice with baking soda; set aside.
Cream butter and add sugar slowly, beating constantly to cream well. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Stir in sour cream. Add flour mixture 1/2 cup at a time, beating well. Stir in vanilla and turn batter into a well-greased and floured 10-inch tube pan. Place cake in a cold oven and bake at 325 degrees for 1 1/2 hours or until cake is done.
Place pan on a rack to cool for 5 minutes. Loosen cake around the edges of pan and the edge of the tube with the dull side of a knife. Press toward pan rather than toward cake; this protects the crust. Turn cake onto a rack to cool completely.
*Note: 1 teaspoon lemon extract or 1/2 teaspoon almond flavoring may be used instead of vanilla.
LASAGNA
1 (28-ounce) can tomatoes
2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon onion salt
1 teaspoon Accent
1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 dash Tabasco
1 cup minced onions
1 clove garlic, minced
2 to 3 tablespoons oil
1 pound ground chuck or round
6 to 8 lasagna noodles
12 ounces Ricotta cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
8 ounces shredded Mozzarella cheese
In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, combine tomatoes, tomato sauce, salt, onion salt, Accent, oregano and Tabasco. Bring to a simmer, uncovered.
Meanwhile, saute onions and garlic in oil until lightly browned. Add ground meat and cook until the meat is no longer red. Add the meat mixture to the sauce and simmer 1 hour, stirring frequently until thickened.
Boil noodles until tender; drain and separate noodles.
In a 9x13-inch casserole, put several spoons of sauce, then 3 or 4 noodles. Top with half of the Ricotta, half of the Parmesan and a third of the Mozzarella. Repeat the layers, then top with remaining sauce and remaining third of the Mozzarella.
Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes until bubbly and brown. Remove from oven. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.
AL PASTOR STREET TACOS
1 (6- to 7-pound) Boston butt or pork shoulder
Ground achiote pepper
Adobo powder
Pineapple chunks and juice
Sliced onions
Small corn tortillas (for street tacos)
Cilantro
Red or green sauce
Sliced radishes and cucumbers
Lime wedges
Cut the meat from the pork shoulder, and dice into small pieces. Season with achiote pepper and adobo powder. Add pineapple chunks and juice and sliced onions. Let rest a couple of hours in the refrigerator.
Cook meat over high heat on a grill griddle or in a cast-iron pan for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring constantly. Push meat to the side of the griddle. Place corn tortillas on grill and get them hot.
Place some meat down the middle of each corn tortilla. Sprinkle with cilantro and cooked onions and red or green sauce. Serve with sliced radishes and cucumbers, and lime wedges.
SALAD DRESSING 365
3/4 cup good olive oil
1/2 cup good balsamic vinegar
2 teaspoons Grey Poupon mustard
2 teaspoons honey
3 cloves garlic, smashed
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Combine all ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake well. Use to dress salad greens. Will last for two weeks in the refrigerator.
CELEBRATION PUNCH
1 (46-ounce) can pineapple juice, chilled
1 (25-ounce) bottle sparkling peach juice, chilled
2 (750 ml) bottles sparkling white grape juice, chilled
2 cups pear juice from 2 cans pears in natural pear juice (reserve the pears)
1 pint strawberries
Combine pineapple juice, peach juice and grape juice to a large punch bowl or pitcher. Drain the cans of pears and add juice to the punch. Stir to combine.
Place punch in the refrigerator to chill. When ready to serve, cut the reserved pears in chunks and halve the strawberries. Thread the cut fruit onto small skewers. Freeze the fruit skewers to serve as frozen fruit kabobs with the punch.
FRESH HERB SAUCE
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
3/4 cup olive oil
1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
In a small bowl combine all ingredients. Refrigerate at least 3 hours. Bring to room temperature and spoon over grilled meat, seafood or vegetables.
NO-COOK KETO PEANUT BUTTER PIE
CRUST
2 tablespoons butter, room temperature
1 cup almond flour
3 tablespoons cacao or cocoa powder
1 1/2 tablespoons Swerve granulated sweetener
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
FILLING
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
1 cup peanut butter
2/3 cup Swerve confectioners' sweetener
1 cup heavy cream
2 teaspoons vanilla
TOPPING
1 tablespoon cacao powder
2 tablespoons Swerve confectioners' sweetener
2 tablespoons heavy cream
Pinch of salt
For the crust, combine butter, almond flour, cacao powder, sweetener and vanilla with the back of a fork. Press into a 9-inch pie plate. Chill in refrigerator while making filling.
For the filling, combine cream cheese, peanut butter, sweetener, cream and vanilla with an electric mixer. Pour into chilled pie crust. Refrigerate at least 2 hours.
For the topping, in a small bowl combine cacao powder, sweetener, heavy cream and salt. If it seems too thick to drizzle, warm it in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds. Drizzle over top of pie.
YUMMY QUICHE
8 ounces bacon
2 regular (9-inch) pie crusts, unbaked
2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
5 eggs, lightly beaten
1 1/2 cups half-and-half
1/2 cup diced onion
1 (4-ounce) can diced green chilies, drained
Place bacon in a large deep skillet and cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.
Place crusts in two 9-inch glass pie plates. Sprinkle bacon on bottom of each crust.
In a bowl, combine cheeses and flour.
In a separate bowl, beat together eggs, cream, onion and green chilies. Add cheese mixture and stir well.
Divide mixture between two pie crusts. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 70 minutes, until set. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
SALAD WITH STRAWBERRIES AND ROASTED PECANS
SALAD
Mixed greens, chopped
Cucumber, small dice
Cherry or grape tomatoes, halved or quartered
Strawberries, sliced
Shredded Parmesan cheese
1 stick butter
1 package Ramen noodles (discard flavor packet)
1 cup chopped pecans
RED WINE VINAIGRETTE
1/2 cup sugar
4 tablespoons red wine vinegar
4 tablespoons soy sauce
2/3 cup oil
In a large serving bowl, combine greens, cucumber, tomatoes, strawberries and cheese.
In a small saucepan, melt butter. Break Ramen noodles in small pieces and add to butter along with pecans. Cook, stirring, until pecans are roasted to desired doneness. Sprinkle pecan/Ramen mixture over salad.
For the vinaigrette, combine all ingredients in a jar with a lid and shake well. Pour desired amount of dressing over salad and toss to combine.
HAM AND SWISS SCONES
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 stick butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1 cup whipping cream, divided
1 cup grated Swiss cheese
3/4 cup chopped ham
Stir together flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Cut butter into flour mixture with a pastry blender until crumbly and the size of small peas. Add 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons cream, along with cheese and ham. Stir until moistened.
Turn dough out onto wax paper and divide in two. Squeeze into balls. Press dough into two 4-inch rounds. The dough will be crumbly. Cut each round into six wedges. Brush with remaining 2 tablespoons cream.
Bake at 450 degrees on a lightly greased baking sheet for 13 to 15 minutes or until light golden brown.
Variations: Instead of ham and Swiss, add 1 cup shredded Cheddar, 1/2 cup chopped, cooked bacon and 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives. For a sweet scone, omit cheese and meat; add 1/3 cup sugar to dry ingredients, then stir in 1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries with the cream.
BLACK-EYED PEA SOUP
1 medium onion, chopped
1 tablespoon bacon drippings
1 cup canned black-eyed peas, drained
1 cup beef broth
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes
1/2 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper
Tortilla chips
Sauté onion in hot bacon drippings in a large saucepan over medium heat until onion is tender. Mash half of the peas and add to onion. Add broth, tomatoes and cheese, and stir well. Add remaining peas. Simmer soup until cheese is melted. Season with salt and pepper. Serve soup hot with tortilla chips.
GRAHAM CRACKER TOFFEE
2 sticks butter
1 cup sugar
2 cups chopped pecans
1 sleeve graham crackers
In a saucepan, heat butter, sugar and pecans over low heat until melted. Place graham crackers planks on a baking sheet. Spoon pecan mixture over graham crackers. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.
ROASTED GARLIC HUMMUS
2 cans chickpeas (one drained, one with liquid)
2 tablespoons tahini
Juice of 1 large lemon
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 cup water
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon olive oil
6 cloves roasted garlic, peeled
Place all ingredients in a high-speed blender and process until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Drizzle with a little more olive oil and serve with pita chips or vegetable crudites.
SUNDAY GREEN BEANS
1 (101-ounce) can green beans
2 tablespoons vinegar
2 tablespoons salt
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 1/2 cups brown sugar, divided
Place green beans, vinegar, salt, oil and 1 cup sugar in a large Crock-Pot. Cook on high for 2 hours, then on low overnight.
Transfer mixture to a large skillet and cook on the stove on high heat until almost all the liquid is cooked out. Add remaining 1/2 cup brown sugar and continue to cook down.
LEMONY BRAISED CHICKEN WITH TOMATOES
4 chicken quarters
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 small onions, thinly sliced
2 pounds mixed tomatoes, cut into wedges if large
3 (3-inch) cinnamon sticks
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Lemon wedges, for serving
Season chicken generously with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Cook chicken, skin side down, reducing heat as needed to avoid scorching, until skin is deep golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Reduce heat to medium and add onions to same skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until very soft and just beginning to brown around the edges, 8 to 10 minutes. Add tomatoes and cinnamon sticks. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes are softened and juices have thickened slightly, 6 to 8 minutes. Return chicken to skillet, arranging skin side up.
Place skillet in oven and cook at 375 degrees until chicken is cooked through, about 1 hour. The juices should be thick and the meat close to falling off the bone (if not, cook 15 to 30 minutes longer). Add lemon juice; taste and season with more salt and pepper as needed. Serve with lemon wedges.
LEMON-WINE CHICKEN
1 pound chicken tenders
2/3 cups all-purpose flour or Einkorn flour
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 cup dry white wine
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Buttered egg noodles
Wash chicken and pat dry. Combine flour, salt, garlic powder and pepper in a ziptop bag. Place chicken in bag and shake until evenly coated.
Heat butter and olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook chicken 3 to 4 minutes per side or until done. Remove chicken to a plate and set aside to keep warm.
In the skillet, combine wine and lemon juice and whisk for 2 to 3 minutes over medium-high heat, gently scraping browned bits off the bottom of the pan. Continue whisking 3 to 4 minutes.
Place chicken back in pan and cover with sauce. Serve chicken and sauce over buttered egg noodles with a side salad.
MEATLOAF
1 pound ground beef
1 pound ground chuck
1 packet Sauer's meatloaf mix
2 eggs, beaten
1 1/2 cups ketchup, divided
1 cup breadcrumbs
1/4 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup chopped bell pepper
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
In a large bowl, combine meats, meatloaf mix, eggs, 1 cup ketchup, breadcrumbs, onion and bell pepper. Mix well. Transfer meatloaf to a large sheet of parchment paper and mash it flat in an oblong shape. Sprinkle with 1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese.
Starting at the narrow end of the meat, begin rolling the meatloaf like a jelly roll, tucking in the sides as you go. Place meatloaf in an oblong baking dish and pour remaining 1/2 cup of ketchup on top. Cover with foil and bake about 1 hour at 350 degrees. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup cheese over the top and let it melt before serving.
