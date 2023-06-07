Mother Nature flipped a switch last week, and in a flash, we went from spring to summer. One day, we were walking in the cool of the morning and lighting the gas fire pit at night. The next day, we were huddled inside the house with the AC going full blast.
I'm not one of those who won't cook spaghetti or beef stew in hot weather, if that's what I'm craving, but I do tend to go with cooler, lighter dishes, especially after a long day at the office.
A website I regularly visit, sweetlittlebluebird.com, posts some of its most popular recipes each week, and this one for Cowboy Salad caught my attention. I love the idea of making a tangy barbecue for the dressing.
The recipe says this makes 12 side servings, but you could add grilled chicken or shrimp to it, and make it a full meal for 4 to 6.
COWBOY SALAD
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup barbecue sauce
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
2 heads romaine lettuce
1 cup corn
1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
1/4 cup chopped pickled jalapeños
1 avocado, peeled and diced
In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, barbecue sauce and lime juice. Cover the dressing and refrigerate until ready to use.
Clean and dry romaine lettuce. Chop into small bite-sized pieces. Place in a large bowl and add corn, beans, tomatoes, cheese, cilantro and jalapeños. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
When ready to serve, add the diced avocado and dressing, and toss to combine. (If you don't plan to eat all the salad at once, only dress as much as you'll use. If you dress it all at once, leftovers will get soggy.)
