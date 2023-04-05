I got an email last week from a food blog featuring a recipe for Monterey Chicken. This dish apparently was a staple on Chili's menu for a while, and when it was removed, folks started making their own version at home.
The different flavors and textures intrigued me, so I gave it a shot Monday night. It was scrumptious.
I had purchased what I thought was a pack of three normal-sized chicken breasts, but what I got were two large breasts with tenders attached and one single tender. So I cut the tenders off and made my dish using three large tenders (my cooking time was less than what's specified below ... the key is the instant thermometer).
MONTEREY CHICKEN
4 slices bacon
4 (5-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Salt and pepper
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese blend
1/4 cup diced tomatoes
1/4 cup chopped green onions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large cast iron skillet, cook the bacon until crispy. Remove bacon from pan and crumble; drain grease, leaving 1 tablespoon in pan.
Season chicken with onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Sear chicken in skillet over medium-high heat for about 2 minutes on each side. Place chicken in oven and cook until an internal temperature reaches 165 degrees (this could be anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes, depending on thickness of chicken).
Remove skillet from oven. Turn oven to broil. Spread 2 tablespoons of barbecue sauce over each piece of chicken. Top with crumbled bacon and cheese. Return skillet to oven and broil just until cheese is melted. Sprinkle the tomatoes and green onions over the chicken and serve.
