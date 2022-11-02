I was looking for easy weeknight suppers the other day when I came across a recipe for chicken that was baked with a cracker crust.
The reviews were largely good. Some folks thought it was too bland, while most thought it was spot-on. I took what I thought were the best suggestions, and tweaked the recipe a bit.
First, I added Italian seasoning, garlic powder and salt to the cracker mixture, and omitted the seasoned bread crumbs called for in the original recipe. I also finished off the chicken by drizzling it with butter.
This dish was good – not gourmet – but it was visually appealing and tasty. The next day, we cut the leftover pieces into medallions, sprinkled them with a little salt and snacked on them cold, right from the fridge.
CRUSTED CHICKEN
2 cups Cheez-It crackers, crushed
1 cup French-fried onions, crushed
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
3 to 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut in half lengthwise (about 2 pounds)
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons melted butter
Mix cheese-flavored crackers, French-fried onions, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and salt in a shallow dish. Set aside.
Pat chicken breast strips dry. Brush each piece all over with mayonnaise, then place each one in the cracker mixture, pressing cracker mixture onto both sides.
Place coated chicken in a greased baking dish. Sprinkle remaining cracker mixture on top; drizzle with melted butter.
Bake at 350 degrees until the chicken breasts are no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 35 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees.
