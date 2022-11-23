Someone sent me a recipe last week for muffins that use fresh cranberries and oranges, two fruits that pair perfectly in the fall. I had bought an extra bag of fresh cranberries last year and stored them in my freezer and figured this was a good way to use them.
When I took these muffins out of the oven, they were so pretty I almost didn't use the glaze. But I figured I needed to follow the recipe as written the first time.
These did not disappoint. They were the most moist muffins I've ever made, and the orange flavor really shines.
CRANBERRY ORANGE MUFFINS
MUFFINS
1 stick unsalted butter
1 1/4 cups sugar
2 large eggs
1/2 cup vanilla yogurt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Zest of 1 orange
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup orange juice
1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries
GLAZE
1 cup confectioners' sugar
2 tablespoons orange juice
Cream butter and sugar together for about 2 minutes until light and creamy. Add eggs, yogurt, vanilla and orange zest and stir until combined.
In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Add dry ingredients to wet mixture and stir to combine. Stir in milk and orange juice. Fold cranberries into batter.
Scoop the batter into a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners. Top each with 2 to 3 more cranberries. Bake at 425 degrees for 5 minutes. Lower oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake for another 13 to 15 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let the muffins cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack.
For the glaze, whisk together confectioners' sugar and orange juice. Drizzle glaze over tops of muffins. Makes 12.
