LEMON CHEESECAKE CRESCENT ROLLS
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup sugar
Zest of 1 large lemon
1 can refrigerated crescent rolls
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
2 to 3 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
In a bowl, combine cream cheese, sugar and lemon zest. Beat until smooth and creamy.
Separate crescent dough into 8 individual triangles. At the widest end of the triangle, place 1 1/2 tablespoons of the cream cheese lemon mixture, dividing the cream cheese mixture evenly among the 8 rolls.
Roll the crescents, starting from the wide end, tucking the pointy end underneath then pinching the seams closed. Repeat filling and rolling the remaining crescent rolls. Place them evenly on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush with melted butter.
Bake on middle rack of the oven at 375 degrees for 11 to 14 minutes or until crescents are golden brown. Remove from oven, allow to cool for a few minutes, then place on a cooling rack.
For the glaze, in a small bowl, combine confectioners' sugar and 2 teaspoons of lemon juice, mixing until glaze is smooth. Add more lemon juice to reach the desired glaze consistency. Drizzle lemon glaze over crescent rolls. Serve warm. Store in fridge.
