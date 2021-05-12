From little ones learning the game to professional athletes pushing sports to new levels, nutrition impacts the ability to re-energize, stay hydrated and reach peak performance. Now, new data shows that one naturally nutrient-rich beverage provides more benefits than previously thought: dairy milk.
For years, milk has been recognized as a powerhouse beverage that delivers nine essential nutrients, including calcium, protein and vitamin D. However, updated nutrient daily values for nutrition labeling and more robust government nutrition databases have provided data that shows milk delivers 13 essential nutrients, making it a good or excellent source of four more vital nutrients: potassium, zinc, selenium and iodine. These nutrients help build strong bones, maintain a healthy immune system and maintain your central nervous system, all of which directly impact athletic performance.
But milk isn’t just the ultimate training fuel; it also makes your favorite recipes more tasty and nutritious. Dishes such as Zucchini Oatmeal Muffins are made in just 15 minutes and are a quick and nutritious snack that can be enjoyed on the go, crumbled over yogurt or paired with eggs for a morning power-up. You can also try Rattlesnake Pasta, a better-for-you version of a family favorite that combines rotisserie chicken, peppers and linguine.
RATTLESNAKE PASTA
1/4 cup buttery spread
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3/4 cup 2% milk
1/2 cup vegetable broth
1 tablespoon vegetable base, such
as Better Than Bouillon
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded
Salt, to taste (optional)
Pepper, to taste (optional)
1/4 cup pickled jalapeño slices
3 tablespoons minced garlic
1 green bell pepper, sliced
1 red bell pepper, sliced
10 ounces cooked rotisserie chicken, shredded
12 ounces whole-wheat linguine, cooked
1 handful fresh cilantro, minced
In medium pot, melt buttery spread then add flour; mix well. Slowly add milk and vegetable broth, stirring well.
Add vegetable base and Parmesan cheese; heat slowly until thickened. Add salt and pepper, to taste, if desired.
Add jalapeños, garlic, bell peppers and roasted chicken; heat thoroughly. Serve over cooked, drained linguine. Garnish with cilantro. Serves 6.
ZUCCHINI OATMEAL MUFFINS
1 zucchini
1 1/2 cups 2% milk
3 bananas
6 pieces pitted dates
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons safflower oil
2 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grate zucchini. Using kitchen towel or cheesecloth, wring as much water as possible. Set aside.
In blender, blend milk, banana, dates, vanilla and oil until smooth. Set aside.
In large bowl, combine oats, baking powder, salt and cinnamon.
Combine milk mixture, zucchini, and oat mixture until well combined. Pour into a greased 12-muffin pan. Bake for 30 minutes, or until golden brown. Serves 12.
If desired, pair muffins with eggs and unsweetened nut butter for a balanced meal. Or crumble a muffin over plain yogurt for parfait twist.