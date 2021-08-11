As kids and parents return to busy schedules full of sports, homework and weeknight activities, building a plan for nutritious and easy meals can be challenging. Piecing together a menu that fuels active minds without spending hours in the kitchen is a common goal for many families.
These recipes require minimal prep and call for on-hand ingredients like dairy food favorites that provide nutrients people of all ages need to grow and maintain strong bodies and minds.
CHOPPED CHICKEN TACO SALAD
DRESSING
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
1/3 cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed lime juice
3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
2 tablespoons taco seasoning
SALAD
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
2 tablespoons taco seasoning
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 head leaf lettuce, chopped
1 avocado, peeled and diced
1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup corn
1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes, chopped
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack or Mexican cheese
Tortilla strips or crushed tortilla chips
To make dressing: In small bowl, stir yogurt, buttermilk, lime juice, cilantro and taco seasoning until combined. Taste and adjust lime juice and cilantro as needed. If dressing is too thick, add more buttermilk 1 teaspoon at a time until desired consistency is reached. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
To make salad: Season chicken on both sides with taco seasoning. Heat large skillet over medium-high heat and add olive oil. Add chicken to pan and cook on both sides until outside is golden brown and chicken is cooked through. Remove to cutting board and slice into strips.
On large platter, heap chopped lettuce. Sprinkle chicken over top. Add avocado, beans, corn, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Drizzle dressing on top and sprinkle with tortilla strips or crushed tortilla chips. Serves 4.
SUSTAINABLE FRITTATA
12 eggs, beaten
1/4 cup whole milk, half and half or heavy cream
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups shredded cheese
3 cups assorted cooked vegetables and pre-cooked meats
Fresh herbs, for garnish
Preheat cast-iron pan or oven-safe skillet over medium heat.
In large bowl, mix eggs, milk and salt then add shredded cheese.
Add cooked vegetables and meats to pan to reheat. Once vegetables have softened, add egg mixture to pan and scramble. Let sit over medium heat 1 minute.
Carefully transfer to oven and bake at 450 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes. Frittata is done when eggs have set. Remove from oven and top with fresh herbs. Serves 8.
SLOW COOKER MAC AND CHEESE
16 ounces elbow pasta
4 tablespoons butter
3 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
2 cups whole milk
12 ounces evaporated milk
1/2 cup light sour cream
2 large eggs, beaten
3/4 teaspoon ground mustard
Black pepper
8 ounces shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
8 ounces grated Provolone cheese
Cook pasta al dente according to package directions. Drain, and pour into large slow cooker.
In small saucepan over medium heat, whisk together butter and cream cheese until melted. Stir in milk, evaporated milk and sour cream; whisk until combined. Remove from heat; whisk in eggs, ground mustard and pepper, to taste. Stir in cheeses. Pour mixture over cooked macaroni and stir to combine cheese and pasta. Cover and cook 2 hours on low. Switch to warm until ready to serve. Serves 8.
ROASTED RED PEPPER AND PESTO GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICHES
4 slices French or Italian bread
3 tablespoons prepared pesto
2 large roasted red peppers
4 slices mozzarella cheese
2 tablespoons butter, softened
Preheat skillet or grill pan over medium-low heat.
Spread insides of bread slices evenly with pesto. Stack red peppers and Mozzarella cheese on 2 slices of bread, then cover with remaining 2 slices of bread. Spread outer sides of bread with softened butter and grill until toasted and cheese is melted, about 5 minutes per side. Rest 1 minute before cutting. Serves 2.