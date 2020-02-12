TUPELO • “Disco Revival” is the theme for Junior Auxiliary’s 57th Annual Charity Ball.
The event will be held Friday, Feb. 21, at the BancorpSouth Arena. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and Living Ads will be presented at 7.
“Sometimes, our world can be a little dark and heavy,” said Kim Root, Charity Ball chairman. “We thought something lighthearted and fun that revolved around dancing would fit the bill.”
Root said when planning the meal for the ball, she did some research into popular foods in the 1970’s disco era.
“TV dinners, congealed salads and hotdogs were not the look we were going for,” she said. “So we went with more traditional foods.”
The menu will feature grilled steak with a red wine demi glace, hashbrown casserole, green bean bundles and a salad of mixed spring greens, candied pecans, poached pears and bleu cheese. Park Heights Chef Dan Schroeder and Jim Beane of Bar-B-Q by Jim will prepare the food with help from Junior Auxiliary members.
Desserts will be provided by local bakeries including Crave, HollyPops, Sweet Treats, Hey Mama What’s for Supper, and Simply Sweet by Margarete. Dianne Craig will make her signature pralines.
Instead of a band this year, JA decided to go with DJ Mark Anderson, who’s prepared to play plenty of boogie hits.
Tickets are $50 and available at Reed’s Gift Shop, Staggs and Flourish Paper. Proceeds from the event fund JA’s service projects: Clothes Closet, Silent Servings, Class Crowns, School Aid, SHINE Camp, WAVE Camp, Drama Queens and scholarships.