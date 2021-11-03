DUMAS – Kyle Jumper got interested in cooking when he was a boy, watching his father prepare a big Sunday breakfast, followed by an equally large after-church lunch.
But it wasn't until he was in his late 20s that he bought his first grill.
And he was hooked.
"When you get a grill, you want to play with it," said Jumper, 38. "I just started looking at recipes."
Jumper grew up in the Dry Creek community in Tippah County. He still has a business there, Jumper's Repair Shop, but he lives in Dumas with his girlfriend, Brandy Hodges. They share six children.
"I grill just about every day of the week," he said. "I have a gas grill and a pellet smoker, but I prefer the pellet smoker. You can put something on it, and it's just like an oven. You don't have to watch it. It takes the aggravation out of cooking."
Most weeknights, he's cooking for himself and Hodges and three of the children. They might have grilled pork chops, mashed potatoes and grilled corn or smoked chicken legs, stuffed poblano peppers and pineapple rings.
"I like to experiment," he said. "Brandy and I come up with recipes together, but we don't do them the same way every time. It's always a little different. I had some disasters when I first started. Call it a learning curve, I guess."
Jumper enjoys cooking beef, chicken and pork on his grill, but often vegetables are the highlight of the meal.
"We'll do zucchini, mushrooms and onions," he said. "But instead of putting them on skewers like kebabs, we'll just put them in a perforated tray with holes in the bottom. It's a lot easier that way."
He doesn't do much fish on the grill – he'd much rather have a fish-fry. But he did try smoked salmon on the grill once.
"It was on a cedar plank," he said. "I wasn't really a fan."
The house where Jumper lives with Hodges could really be considered a farm. They raise goats, chickens, pigs, horses, a calf, ducks, dogs and cats.
And they also have a big garden, full of cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, beans, peas and corn in the summer. All they have growing now are some fall greens.
"We tried to grow pumpkins this year, so we wouldn't have to buy them, but the chickens pecked holes in them when they got about the size of basketballs," Jumper said. "We're going to have us a war next year."
DO YOU KNOW A GOOD COOK? Send your nominations to Ginna Parsons, Cook of the Week, P.O. Box 909, Tupelo, MS 38802. Or you can call (662) 678-1581 or email them to ginna.parsons@journalinc.com.
GRILLED RASPBERRY CREAM CHEESE POBLANOS
4 poblano peppers
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup raspberry jam
8 slices bacon
Halve the poblanos and remove the seeds. In a bowl, mix cream cheese and raspberry jam. Spoon mixture into poblano halves (about 1 tablespoon in each half) and put a slice of bacon on top. Cook on the top shelf of a grill at 275 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour.
GRILLED HAWAIIAN CHICKEN KEBABS
6 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, or 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
Teriyaki sauce
Fresh pineapple slices
1 red onion
2 medium zucchinis
Metal kebab skewers
Cut chicken into 1 1/2-inch cubes and marinate in teriyaki overnight. Cut pineapple slices, onion, and zucchini into pieces about the same size as the chicken, then thread onto kebab skewers. Grill on the top shelf of a grill at 275 to 300 degrees for 45 minutes.
ELOTE
8 ears fresh corn
1/2 cup mayonnaise
Juice of 2 fresh limes
2 cloves garlic, chopped or minced
1 block Cotija cheese
2 teaspoons chili powder
Grill corn on the cob for 30 minutes at 275 degrees. While it’s grilling, mix the mayonnaise, lime juice and garlic in a bowl and set aside. Pull corn from grill and shuck. Baste corn with mayonnaise mixture, then crumble the Cotija cheese and sprinkle it liberally on the corn. Top with chili powder, and grill for another 30 to 45 minutes.
GRILLED EGGPLANT WITH TOMATO AND FETA
1 large eggplant, sliced into 1-inch slices
Salt
Olive oil
4 large ripe tomatoes, sliced into 1-inch slices
2 ounces crumbled feta cheese
Fresh basil for garnish (optional)
Season eggplant with salt and let stand for 30 minutes. Rinse and pat dry. Brush both sides of eggplant with olive oil, then layer tomato and feta on top of eggplant slices. Drizzle a bit more olive oil over the top. Garnish with fresh basil, if desired. Grill on top shelf of a grill at 275 to 300 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes, or until browned.