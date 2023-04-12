For the past 15 years or so, when we've hosted the Easter meal, we've served roasted turkey. It's easy to make, just about everybody likes turkey, and there's always plenty left over for sandwiches.
This year, my husband decided he wanted to bake a ham – something he hasn't done in years. He picked up a 7-pound smoked fully cooked ham at the grocery store and quickly found a recipe from The New York Times cooking website he wanted to try.
Late Sunday morning, Charlie scored the ham and our son, Patrick, helped him push "about a million cloves" into the little diamonds cut into the fat cap. Charlie baked the ham for about an hour and 20 minutes, and it turned out beautifully.
This will be our go-to recipe going forward – I don't know why we waited so long to try baking a ham again.
EASTER HAM
1 (7- to-8-pound) bone-in ham
Whole cloves
2 cups water
1 1/2 teaspoons dry mustard powder
1 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup dry sherry
Remove ham from refrigerator and let it rest at room temperature for 2 hours.
Heat oven to 325 degrees. Score the ham diagonally left to right, then right to left, to create a diamond pattern across the meat. Stud each diamond with a whole clove.
Place the ham on a rack in a large roasting pan. Add water to the bottom of the pan, then bake the ham, uncovered, 25 minutes to the pound if it is ready-to-cook, and about half that if it is ready-to-eat.
Combine the mustard and the brown sugar in a bowl, then add the sherry to make a thick paste. Spread the mixture over the ham about 20 minutes before it's ready to remove from the oven, then bake until a crust has formed. Let the ham rest before carving. Serves 10 to 12.
