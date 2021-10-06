For the past five years or so, an item on my bucket list has been to learn to make chicken and dumplings. You'd think, as the food writer, that I would have already mastered this dish.
I've probably gotten more than a hundred recipes for chicken and dumplings over the years. Some folks roll out dough and cut it in strips; others pinch off pieces of biscuit dough; some use flour tortilla strips.
Cooks I've featured have put everything in the broth from cream of chicken soup to a stick of butter to yellow food coloring. The purists use three ingredients: chicken, the broth the chicken's cooked in, and dumplings.
During a discussion of chicken and dumplings in the newsroom last week, my co-worker William Moore said his wife, Kathy Bailey, had an excellent recipe for a casserole that tasted just like chicken and dumplings.
Well, I knew I had to try it. The only change I made was to use cream of chicken soup (Kathy's recipe called for cream of mushroom).
I cannot tell begin to tell you how good this is. And so easy. We used rotisserie chicken, so the whole thing came together in about 10 minutes. This is definitely going in the menu rotation.
CHICKEN DUMPLING PIE
2 cups cooked, chopped chicken
1 can cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup
1/2 can of water
1 stick melted butter or margarine
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
1 1/2 cups self-rising flour
2 cups chicken broth
Put cooked, chopped chicken in the bottom of a greased casserole. Combine soup and water and pour over chicken. Combine melted butter, buttermilk and flour and spoon over the soup mix mixture. Pour broth over all. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes, or until brown.