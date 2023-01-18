From salads and snacks to breakfast, lunch and dinner, rounding out a full menu of healthy meals shouldn't be a chore. In fact, you can still enjoy your favorite flavors and tickle your taste buds with nutritious recipes that capitalize on powerful ingredients you actually want to eat.
A fruit-forward breakfast is a nutritious way to start your morning, and a fresh twist on pasta salad can make lunches or your evening side an enjoyable way to stay on track. Bowls filled with grains, veggies and a favorite protein are all the rage, and this seafood-fueled version is no exception when you're craving a combination of your personal favorites.
ORANGE SHRIMP QUINOA BOWLS
1 cup quinoa
1 cup orange juice
1 tablespoon hot sauce
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon soy sauce
4 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 tablespoon white miso
1 1/2 pounds shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed
1/2 stick butter
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 cup mushrooms, sliced
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 cucumber, sliced into half moons
5 green onions, sliced
1 avocado, sliced
1 teaspoon sesame seeds
2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
Cook quinoa according to package instructions. Set aside.
In medium bowl, whisk orange juice, hot sauce, honey, soy sauce, vegetable oil, lime juice and miso until combined. Pour 1/4 of liquid into separate bowl. Set aside.
Add shrimp to remaining mixture and marinate 15 minutes.
Heat large skillet over medium heat with butter. Add shrimp, salt and pepper. Cook 2 minutes on each side until pink. Add mushrooms and cook until tender.
In two serving bowls, divide quinoa, bell pepper, cucumber, onions, avocado and shrimp. Sprinkle sesame seeds and cilantro over both bowls.
Drizzle with reserved dressing. Serves 2.
PESTO PASTA SALAD
1 quart cooked red lentil rotini or regular rotini
2 Fresh Express Twisted Pesto Caesar Chopped Salad Kits
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup walnuts, toasted
Prepare rotini according to package directions; cool 15 minutes.
In bowl, mix rotini and one dressing packet from salad kits. Sprinkle with salt and pepper; mix well. Refrigerate, covered, 30 minutes, or until rotini is cold.
In large bowl, mix lettuce from both salad kits with remaining salad dressing package. Add rotini and tomatoes; toss to combine. Sprinkle with garlic brioche croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese from salad kits and the walnuts. Serves 6.
BRUNCH FRUIT TART
CRUST
4 cups granola mixture
1 stick butter, softened
4 1/2 tablespoons honey
Nonstick cooking spray
FILLING
2 1/4 cups vanilla Greek yogurt
1 (8-ounceL block cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 package gelatin
TOPPINGS
Strawberries, sliced
Blueberries
Kiwis, peeled and sliced
To make the crust, combine granola, butter and honey in a large bowl. Grease 11-inch tart pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line bottom of tart pan with parchment paper.
Press granola mixture into tart pan. Place tart pan on baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Cool completely.
To make filling, combine yogurt, cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract and gelatin with a mixer until whipped completely. Pour yogurt mixture into tart crust. Refrigerate at least 1 hour. Top with strawberries, blueberries and kiwis.
