We put this together and it was a beautiful addition to our meal. The only thing I think I'd do differently next time is to add a few crumbles of blue cheese over the top for a little savory touch.
AUTUMN SALAD
WALNUTS
1 cup raw walnuts
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 tablespoon sugar
1 pinch kosher salt
1 pinch ground cinnamon
DRESSING
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 medium shallot, minced
1 pinch kosher salt
1 pinch black pepper
SALAD
1 (6-ounce) bag mixed greens
1 ripe Bosc or Bartlett pear, thinly sliced
1/4 cup dried cranberries or cherries
Place walnuts on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Toast walnuts at 350 degrees for 7 minutes. Remove from oven and toss with oil, sugar, salt and cinnamon. Roast for another 4 to 6 minutes or until fragrant and golden brown. Set aside.
For the dressing, combine vinegar, oil, shallot, salt and pepper in a jar and shake vigorously to combine. Set aside.
To serve, place greens, half of the sliced pear, all the dried cranberries, and half of the roasted walnuts in a large serving bowl. Drizzle with a bit of the dressing and toss to combine.
Plate and garnish with remaining pears and walnuts, and serve with remaining dressing. Serves 4.
