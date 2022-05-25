TUPELO – Forklift Chef/Owner Cooper Miller has a new title in front of his name: King of Mississippi Seafood.
Miller was crowned May 12 in Gulfport at the 11th Annual Mississippi Seafood Cook-Off. He bested three other chefs – all from the Gulf Coast – to win the honor.
"It's not often you get to do a cooking contest with the ocean right across from you," said Miller, 41.
The chef's winning dish was potato and chorizo crusted snapper with a summer corn puree, roasted jalapeño sauce and heirloom tomato pico de gallo.
"I went through four or five ideas before I landed on the one I decided to take down with me," Miller said. "I made the dish five or six times and fed it to family and business partners, and every time I got a good reaction. That let me know I was on the right track."
Miller will now compete in the Great American Seafood Cook-Off on Aug. 6 in New Orleans.
"I think they said there will be 14 or 15 other chefs competing," he said. "I believe the majority will be from regional states – Texas, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Alabama."
It wasn't even Miller's idea to compete in Gulfport earlier this month. His wife, Lauren, handles social media for Forklift, and one day she noticed the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was trolling around the restaurant's main page.
"So, she went trolling around their page, and at the bottom of it, she saw they were taking applications for the contest," he said. "She entered me in the competition without even telling me. She's more of an ask-for-forgiveness-later kind of person."
Miller got an acceptance email barely four weeks before the contest, so he had to act quickly.
"The main requirement was it had to be seafood from the Mississippi Gulf," he said. "They were pretty particular about where it came from."
He knew he wanted to make a truly Southern dish, so he first tried fish wrapped in country ham with a collard green consommé.
"It looked phenomenal, but the fish turned out mushy," he said. "So I trashed that idea."
Miller said two of the judges told him his winning potato and chorizo crusted snapper was perfectly executed.
"You only got 50 minutes to make the dish," he said, "and I didn't take anybody with me. I could have taken a sous chef, but I left them here to run the restaurant. My wife was a big help, though."
Miller isn't sure yet what he'll prepare for the competition in New Orleans, but he'll likely take a team with him this time.
"I'd like to be really comfortable and make sure we don't miss something small because I'm trying to do everything myself," he said. "I'm really bad about that."
Miller said the praise he's received since he got back home with the crown has been rewarding.
"It's good to get noticed every once in a while, to get some recognition," he said. "We work hard here to be the best restaurant in Tupelo. I'm confident of what we do here. I take our seafood program seriously."
CHORIZO AND POTATO CRUSTED SNAPPER
FISH
2 eggs
1 tablespoon whole milk
Salt and pepper
1/2 pound chorizo
1 cup instant potato flakes
4 snapper fillets
Butter
PUREE
2 cups fresh corn
1 cup chicken stock
1 cup heavy cream
1 bag corn chips
Salt and pepper
SAUCE
4 jalapeño peppers
1 green bell pepper
4 cloves garlic, peeled
2 shallots, peeled
1 ounce lime juice
2 ounces water
2 ounces chopped cilantro
1/2 ounce agave syrup
SALSA WATER
2 heirloom tomatoes
1 small red onion
1 jalapeño, seeds removed
1/2 bunch cilantro
1 ounce tequila
1 ounce lime juice
Zest of 1 lime
For the fish, whisk together the eggs and milk and season with salt and pepper. In a skillet, cook the chorizo and reserve the oil to cook the fish. Spread the instant potatoes on a plate; season the fish with salt and pepper, then dip the top half in the egg and milk mixture, and then dip in the potatoes. Heat the reserved chorizo oil over medium high heat in a sauté pan; add the fish and cook until a nice crust has formed. Flip the fish and continue to baste with butter until fully cooked.
For the puree, combine the corn, stock and cream in a small pot and bring it to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and let it cook for 15 minutes. Next, transfer corn to a blender with enough of the liquid to barely cover the corn. Add bag of corn chips and salt and pepper and puree until silky smooth.
For the sauce, place peppers, garlic cloves and whole shallots in a hot pan and cook on high heat until everything chars. Remove from heat and place in a bowl; cover tightly with plastic wrap and let sit for 10 minutes. Remove plastic wrap and peel the charred skin and seeds from the peppers. Place peppers, garlic and shallots in a blender with lime juice, water, cilantro and agave syrup combine and purée until smooth.
For the salsa water, small dice tomatoes, onion, jalapeño and cilantro. Place in a bowl and add the tequila, lime juice and lime zest and mix well. Let sit for 30 minutes, then drain off the liquid, and reserve.
To assemble the dish; decorate the plate with the jalapeño sauce. Place corn purée dead center, place fish on top of purée, and then top the fish with the salsa water and a little bit of the heirloom tomato pico. Garnish with fresh cilantro.