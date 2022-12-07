djr-2022-12-07-food-column-glp-p1
By GINNA PARSONS Daily Journal

I picked up a package of chicken cutlets on sale last week, then had to decide what to do with them. While in the grocery store, I mentally scanned my fridge and cabinets, and realized I had everything to make chicken with a lemon caper sauce, also call piccata.

