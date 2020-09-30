Full days of learning and educational growth, whether taking place in the classroom or at home, require filling breakfasts, snacks and family dinners. Help fuel your loved ones and students with tasty recipes that cover everything from morning meals to nighttime treats.
Start the day strong with Pastry Brunch Cups, perfect for separating into appropriate servings. Serve up a comforting meal in the evening like Cheesy Baked Mushroom Chicken, then cap off the night with Homemade Oatmeal Creme Cookies that can also be enjoyed as a daytime snack.
CHEESY BAKED MUSHROOM CHICKEN
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
4 tablespoons butter, divided
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
1/2 cup chicken broth
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1/4 cup sliced green onions
Cut each chicken breast in half. Place flour in a resealable bag. Place chicken in resealable bag with flour; toss to coat.
In large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add chicken to skillet; brown all sides. Transfer chicken from skillet to a greased 11x7-inch baking dish.
In skillet, saute sliced mushrooms in remaining 2 tablespoons butter until softened. Add chicken broth, salt and pepper. Bring to boil then cook 5 minutes. Spoon over chicken.
Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes. Sprinkle with cheeses and green onions. Bake 5 more minutes, or until cheese is melted.
PASTRY BRUNCH CUPS
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
1 1/2 cups milk
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
2 sheets puff pastry
18 eggs
2 cups diced ham
Chopped green onions
In small saucepan, melt butter. Whisk in flour, then gradually pour in milk, whisking each time. Bring to simmer, whisking until mixture starts to thicken. Remove from heat; stir in Swiss cheese. Set aside.
Use a rolling pin to thin out puff pastries. Cut each sheet into 9 squares. Line pastry squares in muffin cups, pressing bottoms down firmly and moving pastries up sides for edges to come up just over muffin tins. Fill each cup with 1 tablespoon cheese sauce. Crack one egg into each cup and sprinkle each with diced ham.
Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes or until eggs set. Sprinkle with chopped green onions.
OATMEAL CREME COOKIES
COOKIES
2 sticks unsalted butter, room
temperature
1 cup dark brown sugar
1/2 cup light brown sugar
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon coarse sea salt
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
3 cups old-fashioned oats
CREME FILLING
1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature
2 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or
vanilla extract
1 tablespoon heavy cream
For the cookies, in the bowl of stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment or in a large bowl with electric mixer, cream butter and sugars on medium-high speed until light and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs and vanilla; mix until combined, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Set aside.
In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves and oats. With mixer on low, slowly add oat mixture to wet ingredients, mixing until just combined.
Using large cookie scoop, scoop dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, leaving about 2 1/2 inches between each cookie. Bake at 350 degrees 12 to 14 minutes, or until lightly golden brown around edges. Allow cookies to sit on pan about 3 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
For the filling, in the bowl of stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment or in large bowl with electric mixer, beat butter on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.
Turn speed to low and gradually add confectioners’ sugar, mixing until completely incorporated. Add vanilla bean paste or vanilla and heavy cream; mix until combined.
Turn mixer to medium-high speed and beat 3 to 5 minutes until buttercream is fluffy. If necessary, add more cream 1 teaspoon at a time until desired consistency.
To fill and assemble, pipe or spread about 1 1/2 tablespoons of the creme filling on bottom halves of oatmeal cookies; top with remaining halves. Makes 10 to 12 sandwich cookies.