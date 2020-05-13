Last week, Cook of the Week Debra Newell from Belmont shared her recipe for Ritzy Chicken. It got me thinking about a recipe my roommate used to make when we were at Ole Miss.
Debra’s recipe calls for melting butter, mustard and Worcestershire together and dipping the chicken pieces in that mixture before shaking it in a bag of Ritz cracker crumbs. Then she sprinkles on some Parmesan before baking.
The recipe my roommate made was more like the one below, where you dip the chicken in beaten eggs, dredge it in seasoned cracker crumbs and then dot it with butter.
I haven’t thought about this chicken in, dare I say, almost 40 years, but I knew I had to find a similar recipe and try it.
I made this Monday night and served it with brown rice and green beans. The chicken was as tender as it could be and the cracker coating was wonderful. My husband’s only complaint was that it wasn’t salty enough, so I recommend salting the chicken before putting it in the egg wash.
BUTTERY CHICKEN
4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
Salt
1 cup crushed Ritz crackers
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
Pepper
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 stick butter, cut into pieces
Trim chicken and pat dry. Season with salt and set aside.
Place crushed crackers in a shallow bowl; add garlic salt and pepper and mix. Place beaten eggs in another shallow bowl. Dip one chicken breast at a time in the eggs, coating well, then dredge in the cracker crumbs, coating well on all sides.
Place breasts side by side in a 9x13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Dot chicken with butter. Bake, uncovered, on middle rack of oven at 375 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until chicken is done. Serves 4.