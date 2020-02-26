Earlier this month, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alice Rogers who was featured as a Cook of the Week. I’d met Alice several times before, but it was the first time we’d sat down and talked about cooking.
Alice shared a couple of recipes from Flowerdale Cafe, a restaurant she had in the back of her business, Flowerdale Marketplace on McCullough Boulevard.
This recipe originated from Cynthia Caldwell, who used to make it at the Chi Omega house at Ole Miss when she was a house mother there. Cynthia later shared the recipe with Jane Rather, who helped Alice at the cafe (both Cynthia and Jane have also been featured as a Cook of the Week).
Alice said this recipe was the cafe’s most popular.
CYNTHIA’S CHEDDAR PECAN CHICKEN CASSEROLE
CRUST
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup finely shredded Cheddar cheese
3/4 cup finely chopped pecans
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1/3 cup vegetable oil
FILLING
4 eggs
8 ounces sour cream
1 cup chicken broth
4 cups cooked, diced chicken breast
1/2 cup finely shredded Cheddar cheese
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 teaspoon dill weed
1/8 teaspoon Tabasco
In a bowl, combine crust ingredients. Set aside 1/2 cup of crumb mixture for topping. Press remaining crumb mixture into the bottom of a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Crust will be crumbly. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until lightly browned.
For the filling, beat the eggs. Add remaining filling ingredients and pour over baked crust. Sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting. Makes 12 servings.