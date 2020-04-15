Last week, I found a couple of recipes on our home printer that had long been forgotten. Because one of them was for biscuits, I suspect my husband, the bread maker, was the one who was interested in them.
We were looking for a bread to go with a pasta dish I was making Saturday and I suggested Charlie try the biscuit recipe. I’m not much of a bread eater but I enjoyed three of these at one sitting.
Because the weather was so nice Saturday, we dined on the back deck by candlelight. The evening brought a bit of normalcy to these uncertain times.
CHEDDAR CHEESE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
1/2 cup buttermilk, cold
1 egg, cold
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 1/2 sticks cold unsalted butter, sliced
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1 egg, beaten
Whisk together buttermilk and cold egg in a small bowl. Set aside.
In a large bowl add flour, baking powder and salt and mix well.
Using a pastry blender, cut in the butter until mixture resembles coarse meal. Mix in the cheese. Add the buttermilk mixture and, using a wooden spoon, mix everything together; then, using your hands, quickly knead a few times until the dough barely starts to come together. Turn the dough onto a floured surface and continue kneading a few times. Add more flour as needed, if dough is too wet.
Roll out the dough to 1/2- to 3/4-inch thickness. Using a round 2-inch cookie cutter or glass, cut dough into biscuits and place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Gather remaining dough and repeat making biscuits until you’ve used up all the dough.
Brush biscuits with beaten egg and bake at 425 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool. Makes about 14 to 16 biscuits.