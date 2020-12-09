When I got home from work last Friday, the most wonderful aroma greeted me as I walked into the kitchen. My sweet husband had prepared these Sticky Asian Ribs for supper.

They were perfect. Tender and flavorful – but definitely sticky, a two-napkin meal for sure. Instead of making potato salad or baked beans as a side, he simply served them with shoestring potatoes.

You cannot go wrong with this recipe, if you like a little zing.

STICKY ASIAN RIBS

RIBS

3 pounds baby back ribs

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon dry mustard

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

SAUCE

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup soy sauce

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon sriracha

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon water

1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds

2 green onions, chopped

Remove the membrane from the ribs if desired. Combine brown sugar, dry mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Massage into ribs.

Place ribs on a foil-lined baking sheet, then cover them with another piece of foil. Bake ribs at 275 degrees for 2 to 2 1/2 hours or until done (check at 1 hour).

Meanwhile, in a saucepan over medium heat, combine honey, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, ginger and sriracha. Bring mixture to a boil, then turn down heat. In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and water, then add to the mixture and simmer for 5 minutes or until the sauce starts to thicken.

Remove ribs from the oven and turn the temperature to broil. Brush ribs generously with sauce, then broil for 2 to 4 minutes (watch them closely so they don’t burn). Top with sesame seeds and green onions. Serves 4.

