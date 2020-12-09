When I got home from work last Friday, the most wonderful aroma greeted me as I walked into the kitchen. My sweet husband had prepared these Sticky Asian Ribs for supper.
They were perfect. Tender and flavorful – but definitely sticky, a two-napkin meal for sure. Instead of making potato salad or baked beans as a side, he simply served them with shoestring potatoes.
You cannot go wrong with this recipe, if you like a little zing.
STICKY ASIAN RIBS
RIBS
3 pounds baby back ribs
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon dry mustard
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons onion powder
1 tablespoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
SAUCE
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
1/3 cup soy sauce
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon sriracha
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon water
1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds
2 green onions, chopped
Remove the membrane from the ribs if desired. Combine brown sugar, dry mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Massage into ribs.
Place ribs on a foil-lined baking sheet, then cover them with another piece of foil. Bake ribs at 275 degrees for 2 to 2 1/2 hours or until done (check at 1 hour).
Meanwhile, in a saucepan over medium heat, combine honey, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, ginger and sriracha. Bring mixture to a boil, then turn down heat. In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and water, then add to the mixture and simmer for 5 minutes or until the sauce starts to thicken.
Remove ribs from the oven and turn the temperature to broil. Brush ribs generously with sauce, then broil for 2 to 4 minutes (watch them closely so they don’t burn). Top with sesame seeds and green onions. Serves 4.