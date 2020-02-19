Ash Wednesday is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to start trying new fish recipes to enjoy during the season of Lent. I actually don’t need a reason to eat more fish ... it’s one of my favorite foods.
I interview people all the time who tell me they don’t like fish and I just want to tell them they don’t know what they’re missing. But I know we all have different tastes ... life would be pretty boring if we were a cheeseburger nation.
My husband, Charlie, and I tried this salmon and asparagus recipe a couple of weeks ago and it was outstanding. The fish was delicious and the asparagus was perfectly cooked. In fact, this is my new go-to asparagus recipe ... the spears were tender, buttery and a just a bit crispy.
ONE-PAN SALMON WITH ASPARAGUS
2 (6-ounce) salmon fillets
1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
Salt and pepper
Olive oil
2 tablespoons softened butter
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
1 small lemon, sliced in rings
Place salmon on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Arrange asparagus around fish. Drizzle asparagus lightly with olive oil and roll to coat. Sprinkle salmon and asparagus with salt and pepper.
In a small bowl, use a fork to mash together butter, lemon juice, garlic and parsley (it takes a couple of minutes to come together).
Spoon most of the flavored butter over the salmon and spread evenly (no need for perfection). Dab remaining butter mixture over asparagus. Top each salmon fillet with a slice of lemon. Set oven rack in top third of oven and bake uncovered at 450 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Set oven to broil and bake another 2 to 3 minutes to give the salmon a golden glow. Serves 2.