My son turned 24 earlier this month and requested a pasta dish for his birthday dinner. I needed something I could prepare in advance and pop in the oven at the last minute. I found this recipe and knew it hit all his flavor preferences. My only mistake was not halving the recipe.
To say this makes a lot is an understatement. It served four of us at dinner, and we didn’t even make a dent in the casserole. My husband and I ate leftovers for several days, and then I probably threw out another three servings.
Add a green salad and some crusty bread and this could easily serve a dozen or more.
BAKED ZITI
1 pound ziti or penne pasta
1 pound lean ground beef
1 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 (24-ounce) jars marinara sauce
Salt and pepper
1 (15-ounce) carton ricotta cheese
3 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese, divided
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
10 fresh basil leaves, chopped
Cook pasta according to package instructions until al dente, then drain.
In a Dutch oven, over medium-high heat, cook beef and onion until beef is fully cooked and onions are softened. Add garlic and sauté another minute. Add marinara, bring to a simmer, and cook 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Spread a ladle of meat sauce over the bottom of a greased 9x13-inch casserole dish.
Into the remaining sauce, add chopped basil and spoon in ricotta. Add cooked pasta and stir just until noodles are coated. Transfer half of pasta to the casserole. Top with half of the Mozzarella and half of the Parmesan. Add remaining pasta and top with remaining cheeses.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Broil 1 to 2 minutes to brown the cheese. Let cool 5 minutes. Serves 10.