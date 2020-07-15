I miss a lot of things during this pandemic. I miss seeing family members and gathering with friends. I miss eating out in restaurants. I miss shopping in antiques stores and thrift shops.
And I miss the beach. I really miss the beach.
This will be the first year in our marriage that my husband and I have not traveled to sandy shores in Florida, Alabama, Georgia or one of the Carolinas. While travel to the beach is permissible – as are eating out and shopping trips – we just don’t feel comfortable doing these things. Not yet.
So instead, we look at old photographs of trips gone by. We play the sounds of the ocean through our Alexa. And we cook the kinds of meals we typically eat at the beach.
This barbecued shrimp is good anywhere, though it’s always going to be better made with Gulf shrimp. I got a version of the recipe some 20 years ago from a former co-worker. This one is Robert St. John’s go-to.
BBQ SHRIMP
1/2 cup white wine
1 cup shrimp stock
3 tablespoons Creole seasoning
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoons paprika
2 teaspoons minced garlic
2 teaspoons liquid crab boil
3 tablespoons Creole mustard
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon hot sauce
1/2 stick butter
1 pound raw unpeeled shrimp
2 teaspoons peppercorns
In a saucepan, combine wine, stock, Creole seasoning, Worcestershire, lemon juice, paprika, garlic, crab boil, mustard, bay leaf and hot sauce. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat and let cool. (You can make this 2 to 3 days ahead.)
Melt butter. Add shrimp and saute until pink. Add peppercorns and saute 1 minute. Stir stock mixture really well, then add it to the shrimp and cook until just done. Serve with French bread for dipping.