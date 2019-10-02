My husband, Charlie, and I were reminiscing about our trip out West this spring and all the good food we ate. One particularly memorable breakfast was at Belgian Waffle Works at Lake Arrowhead, California.
My idea of a good weekend breakfast is simple: bacon, eggs and toast. If it’s a lazy Saturday morning, I might add cheese grits to the menu or roasted cherry tomatoes. Occasionally, we sub sausage for bacon.
I guess what I’m saying is sweets don’t usually have a place at our breakfast table, probably because when I was growing up, my Mama didn’t make pancakes or waffles. The closest thing we got to sugar was the syrup on our biscuits.
So when we were in the mountains and the family wanted to go out for waffles for breakfast, I was less than enthused, but went along as a good sport.
I ordered bacon, eggs and a Belgian waffle, which I’d never had before. And I have to say, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever eaten.
Charlie decided on Sunday that he wanted to try to recreate those dense, crisp waffles and I’m here to tell you he got really close. We think the key is the beaten egg whites. See what you think.
BELGIAN WAFFLES
2 cups all-purpose flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄4 cup sugar
2 eggs, separated
1⁄2 cup vegetable oil
2 cups milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Sift the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar together in a large bowl.
In a small bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form.
In a medium bowl, combine the egg yolks, oil, milk and vanilla. Add egg mixture to dry ingredients and mix well. Fold in egg whites.
Ladle batter into an oiled waffle iron on medium-high heat and cook for 5 to 10 minutes (we cooked ours for 7 minutes). Makes 6 waffles.