I woke up Saturday morning craving, of all things, bernaise sauce. I don't even remember the last time I had this creamy sauce on a steak, but I'm guessing it was at the old Gloster 205 restaurant, which has been shuttered for more than a dozen years.
I'd never made a bernaise sauce before, so I Googled a couple of recipes. One from The New York Times sounded the most authentic, but it involved a double boiler, which I don't do.
But one of the comments suggested making it in a blender, which is the way my husband makes his easy hollandaise sauce.
I tried the blender version and the sauce came out perfectly. The hot butter "cooks" the egg yolks. If that scares you, skip this recipe.
I served the sauce (I halved the recipe) over beef fillets, but it would be equally as good over grilled or roasted salmon.
BERNAISE SAUCE
1/4 cup white-wine vinegar
1 small shallot, peeled and minced
1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
1 tablespoon chopped tarragon leaves
2 egg yolks
1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, melted
Kosher salt
Fresh lemon juice (optional)
Put the vinegar, shallots, black pepper and tablespoon of tarragon leaves into a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring just to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer until there are only a few tablespoons of liquid left, approximately 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and set aside to cool.
Put the cooled shallot-and-tarragon mixture into a blender. Add egg yolks and blend just until combined. With blender running, slowly stream the hot butter in.
Taste the sauce. Season with salt. If the flavor is not sharp enough, add a splash of lemon juice. If the sauce is too thick, stir in a splash of hot water. Makes 4 servings.