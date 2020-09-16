Friday before last, I was looking for a comfort meal. It had been a rough week and I just needed something hot, filling and decadent. Fortunately, an old recipe from Southern Living magazine fit the bill.
I got home and put this casserole together early, then stuck it in the fridge (I halved the recipe and used the mild sausage). I wasn’t sure we were going to be crazy about it because it didn’t have garlic, onions – our go-to flavor enhancers – or some sort of bread. I worried for nothing.
This casserole made the whole house smell good while it was cooking. It was exactly what I needed but ... full disclosure: There is nothing healthy about this. And sometimes that’s OK.
I served this with wedges of fresh cantaloupe and a cold bottle of Prosecco. It was the perfect end to a perfectly rotten week.
SAUSAGE AND HASH BROWN BREAKFAST CASSEROLE
1 pound mild ground pork sausage
1 pound hot ground pork sausage
1 (30-ounce) package frozen hash browns
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
6 large eggs
2 cups milk
1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Cook sausage in a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring until sausage crumbles and is no longer pink. Drain well. Prepare hash browns according to package directions, sprinkling with salt and pepper.
Stir together hash browns, sausage and 1 cup cheese. Pour into a lightly greased 9x13-inch baking dish.
Whisk together eggs and milk. Pour evenly over potato mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with chives and parsley. Serves 8.