My husband is the king of breakfast cooking. He makes creamy scrambled eggs every time, always cooks the bacon to perfection and never burns the toast.
If we’re having breakfast for breakfast, or breakfast for supper, he’s always the one in charge.
One night last week, I decided to try a new recipe I found for a bumped-up breakfast. I’ve made cheese grits forever, but never thought about adding chopped jalapenos. They’re a game-changer.
I may have cooked my eggs a bit long, because they weren’t jammy, per se, but they definitely weren’t hard-boiled.
I halved the recipe since it was just the two of us, but this would make a stunning brunch presentation for four.
JALAPENO CHEESE GRITS WITH JAMMY EGGS AND BACON
4 small jalapeño peppers
3 cups water
2 cups whole milk
1 cup quick-cooking grits
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
Salt and pepper
4 large eggs
8 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped and cooked crisp
2 medium scallions, sliced on diagonal
Remove seeds and membranes from jalapeños and finely chop. Place in a saucepan with water and milk and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add grits and boil, whisking constantly, for 1 to 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low and continue cooking, stirring often, until grits are creamy. Add cheese, butter and season with salt and pepper and stir until cheese is melted.
Meanwhile, in another saucepan, bring water to a boil and add eggs. Reduce heat and simmer eggs for 6 minutes. Transfer eggs to a cutting board to cool slightly. When cool enough to handle, peel and halve lengthwise.
To serve, ladle grits into bowls. Top with the crispy bacon, scallions, and one soft-boiled egg per bowl. Serves 4.