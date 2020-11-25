In the November/December issue of Cuisine at Home magazine, I came across a recipe for a crescent roll ring made with leftover turkey, ham and cranberry sauce from Thanksgiving.

I appreciate the frugality of reusing Turkey Day leftovers, but I think I could eat this any time of year, using deli sliced turkey and ham and store-bought whole cranberry sauce.

Brie is one of those cheeses you either love or hate. We happen to love it at our home, and often in the fall, we’ll slather a round of Brie with apricot preserves, sprinkle the top with sliced almonds and pop it in the oven for a few minutes. Served with crackers, it’s a gooey-good fall snack.

Tomorrow is the big day for what will likely be small gatherings. However you’re celebrating, have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

TURKEY AND HAM CRESCENT RING WITH CRANBERRY AND BRIE

1 refrigerated roll crescent dough, unrolled and separated into triangles

8 ounces sliced cooked turkey

2 ounces thinly sliced ham

4 ounces brie, sliced 1/4-inch thick

1/2 cup whole cranberry sauce

1 teaspoon chopped rosemary, divided

Cinnamon-sugar

On a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, arrange crescent triangles in a circle pattern with pointed ends facing outward (bases of triangles should overlap slightly).

Layer turkey, ham, and cranberry sauce on base of crescent triangles; sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon rosemary over the top. Place brie on top of cranberry sauce; fold triangle tips over filling, tucking under base to secure. Sprinkle cinnamon-sugar and remaining 1/2 teaspoon rosemary over top of assembled crescent ring.

Bake crescent ring at 375 degrees until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Serves 8.

