I was in the grocery store one day last week when I ran into a couple wandering the aisles, clearly looking for a specific item. I’m in the grocery store a half-dozen times a week – minimum – and while I can’t tell you which aisle number something is on, I can tell you exactly where to find it.
They were looking for two Kraft cheese spreads in the little glass jar and they had already checked the refrigerated cheese section.
Not to worry, I told them. I think it’s going to be on the aisle with processed cheese, like Velveeta. So we looked there and came up empty-handed.
The woman went off one way to look in other places and I went hunting for a manager. When I found him, he told me that normally the product is with the processed cheese, but at Christmas, they give it its own little display by the dairy case.
I found the husband part of the couple and we headed for the display, only to find the wife had already discovered the prize. She said she needed the jarred cheeses for a cheese log she makes at Christmas. I asked for the recipe and she said two types of jarred cheese, cream cheese, paprika and pecans.
When I went hunting for a recipe that matched her ingredients, this is what I found. I hope it’s worth the search!
CHEESE LOG
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1 jar Kraft pimiento cheese
1 jar Kraft Old English cheese
1 tablespoon minced, dehydrated onions
1 to 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
Paprika
Chopped pecans
Combine cream cheese, jarred cheeses, onion and Worcestershire. Roll into a log, then roll the log in paprika. Wrap in waxed paper or plastic wrap and chill until firm. Unwrap and roll in chopped pecans. Slice and serve with crackers.