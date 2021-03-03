Right after the snow began to melt a couple of weeks ago, I made my first trip to the grocery store in a week. I was surprised at the number items I was able to buy, fearing the shelves would be bare.
Typically, if I’m preparing potatoes for supper, I buy just what I need for that meal: two baking potatoes or a pound of red potatoes or a bag of fingerlings. But the store had a 5-pound bag of russets on sale, so I grabbed one while they were plentiful.
We can eat baked potatoes only so many times and it’s too early in the season for potato salad, so I went searching for a new mashed potato recipe. When I found one that included cheese, I stopped looking.
The recipe said you could use white Cheddar, but I didn’t mind my potatoes having a little orange color. They were actually kind of pretty, and delicious served with a roasted pork loin.
CHEESY MASHED POTATOES
2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cubed
2 cloves garlic, peeled
Salt
1/2 stick butter, cubed
1/2 cup sour cream
1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1/2 to 1 cup milk, room temperature
Pepper
3 tablespoons chopped chives
Place potatoes and garlic in a large pot of salted water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook the potatoes until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain the potatoes and garlic and return to the pot. Use a masher to mash the potatoes and garlic. Add the cubed butter and stir to combine. Let the butter melt into the potatoes, then add sour cream and cheese.
Add 1/4 cup milk and stir to combine. Continue adding a few tablespoons of milk at a time until the potatoes reach your desired consistency. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Spoon into to a serving dish and sprinkle with chopped chives. Serves 6 to 8.