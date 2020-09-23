We don’t make a lot of desserts at our house, except around the holidays, but every now and then we want a little something sweet after a meal.
On Sunday, I was preparing a beef stew for supper and I wanted an equally hearty dessert. I was trying to find something to make so I didn’t have to go to the grocery store for ingredients.
My husband leans toward pie when it comes to sweets, so I started in that direction. After poring over dozens of recipes, we finally opted for a chocolate chess pie.
This recipe came together in no time – maybe 10 minutes. After it baked, I stuck it in the fridge to set up for a couple of hours.
This dessert is really sweet and chocolatey. A small sliver is all you need to satisfy. I served it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, which actually cut the sweetness, if that’s possible.
CHOCOLATE CHESS PIE
4 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 1/2 cups sugar
3 tablespoons corn starch
2 large eggs, beaten
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 (5-ounce) can evaporated milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 (9-inch) deep dish unbaked pie crust
In a large bowl, whisk together the cocoa powder, sugar and corn starch. Add eggs, butter, milk and vanilla, stirring well to combine.
Pour the mixture into unbaked pie shell (if using a store-bought crust, place it on a baking sheet before filling). Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until a crust has formed completely across the top of the pie and it is mostly set. There will still be some jiggle to the pie. Allow to cool completely before slicing and serving (you can also place it in refrigerator for a couple of hours to set up). Serve with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream. Serves 8.