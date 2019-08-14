I have found a new food blog I love called Julia’s Album. Julia is all about posting yummy recipes for dinner. Occasionally, she puts one out there for a dessert, which is fine by me since I’m not much of a sweets eater.
Last week, I came across an entry for her Italian Chicken with Vegetables. There wasn’t a single ingredient I didn’t like – chicken, tomatoes, zucchini, artichokes, bacon and cheese.
I emailed a link to the recipe and a picture of the dish to my husband here at work with the words “supper tonight” written in the subject line. It didn’t take him long to agree the recipe looked heavenly.
I made this Friday night and it was perfect, and perfect for the season. If you don’t like zucchini, you could substitute squash. If you don’t like artichokes, you can leave them out. If you don’t like tomatoes, you might want to skip this recipe.
If you’re on the bubble, do yourself a favor and go to Julia’s blog and take a look at the finished dish. It’s a real stunner.
ITALIAN CHICKEN WITH VEGETABLES
4 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
1 tablespoon dried basil
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 zucchini, sliced and halved
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 can artichoke hearts, sliced
6 slices cooked, chopped bacon (optional)
1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
Place chicken breasts in a greased casserole. Sprinkle basil and salt over the chicken. Top with zucchini, artichokes and tomatoes. Sprinkle with chopped bacon, if using. Top with shredded cheese. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.
Remove dish from oven and let chicken rest in the casserole for at least 10 to 15 minutes to allow the meat to cook through completely. Serves 4.