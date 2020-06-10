Like a lot of folks watching their pennies right now, we're eating a lot of chicken these days, so I'm always looking for new recipes.
This one-skillet dinner recipe was billed as a 30-minute meal, but it took me more like an hour to get it prepped, cooked and on the table.
After the dish was completed, I turned off the heat, covered the skillet and let it sit on the back of the stove for about 15 minutes while I fed the animals. That extra "rest" time made the sauce really silky.
LEMON CHICKEN SKILLET
12 ounces baby red potatoes, halved
1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, pounded to 3/4-inch thickness
Salt and pepper
2 thyme sprigs, plus 1 tablespoon chopped (divided)
4 ounces cremini mushrooms, quartered
1 can low-sodium chicken broth
8 very thin lemon slices
1 (8-ounce) package French green beans
1/4 cup whole milk
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Boil potatoes until tender. Drain. Heat a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 teaspoon oil to pan. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add chicken and thyme sprigs to pan; cook chicken for 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until chicken is browned. Place pan in oven; bake at 450 degrees for 7 to 8 minutes or until chicken is done. Remove chicken from pan.
Return pan to medium-high heat. Add remaining 2 teaspoons oil, potatoes, mushrooms and chopped thyme; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until browned, stirring occasionally. Add broth, lemon slices and beans and simmer 4 to 5 minutes; whisk milk and flour together and stir into pan; simmer 1 minute or until slightly thickened. Add chicken, cover, and simmer 1 to 2 minutes, or until beans are done to your liking.