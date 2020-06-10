Like a lot of folks watching their pennies right now, we're eating a lot of chicken these days, so I'm always looking for new recipes.

This one-skillet dinner recipe was billed as a 30-minute meal, but it took me more like an hour to get it prepped, cooked and on the table.

After the dish was completed, I turned off the heat, covered the skillet and let it sit on the back of the stove for about 15 minutes while I fed the animals. That extra "rest" time made the sauce really silky.

LEMON CHICKEN SKILLET

12 ounces baby red potatoes, halved

1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, pounded to 3/4-inch thickness

Salt and pepper

2 thyme sprigs, plus 1 tablespoon chopped (divided)

4 ounces cremini mushrooms, quartered

1 can low-sodium chicken broth

8 very thin lemon slices

1 (8-ounce) package French green beans

1/4 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Boil potatoes until tender. Drain. Heat a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 teaspoon oil to pan. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add chicken and thyme sprigs to pan; cook chicken for 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until chicken is browned. Place pan in oven; bake at 450 degrees for 7 to 8 minutes or until chicken is done. Remove chicken from pan.

Return pan to medium-high heat. Add remaining 2 teaspoons oil, potatoes, mushrooms and chopped thyme; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until browned, stirring occasionally. Add broth, lemon slices and beans and simmer 4 to 5 minutes; whisk milk and flour together and stir into pan; simmer 1 minute or until slightly thickened. Add chicken, cover, and simmer 1 to 2 minutes, or until beans are done to your liking.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus