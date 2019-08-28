I’m generally not a big fan of chicken thighs, but I have made an exception for this recipe. Chicken breast meat, while leaner, is likely to end up being too dry.
This dish was really quick to put together. I spent the most time cutting excess fat off the thighs, but once that was done, everything was ready for the oven in 10 minutes.
We served these in the new little flour street tacos we found earlier this summer and topped them with cilantro, red onion and crumbled cotija cheese. They were not only delish, but also very pretty.
CRISPY CHICKEN CARNITAS
1/2 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
2 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 cup water
Juice of 1/2 lime
Arrange a rack in middle of oven and heat to 400 degrees. Place the onion and garlic in an even layer in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Place the salt, oregano, and cumin in a small bowl and stir to combine. Sprinkle all over the chicken, then place the chicken in an even layer over the onions. Add water, cover tightly with foil and braise in oven until chicken is cooked through and tender, about 40 minutes. Remove pan from oven and turn oven to broil.
Transfer chicken to a plate; reserve cooking liquid. Return the chicken to baking dish and, using forks, shred chicken into large pieces. Place pan in oven and broil until chicken is browned and crisp around the edges, about 5 minutes. Squeeze lime juice over the chicken and stir to combine. Moisten with some of the reserved cooking liquid if needed. Serve in tortillas with desired toppings, such as avocado, cilantro and onion. Serves 3 to 4.