I got my second COVID-19 vaccine last Friday. I knew some folks had a mild reaction the next day, while others were perfectly fine. Unfortunately, I had the mild reaction.
Saturday morning, I got up with a low-grade fever, chills and a headache. All plans for the day were put on hold, including my husband’s making chocolate sugar cookies.
But on Sunday, I got up raring to go. I was dressed and at the grocery store before 9 o’clock. By noon, the smell of chocolate cookies was wafting through my house.
The cookies were supposed to rise, then fall, but ours never fell. Charlie thinks he may have been heavy-handed with the flour. Doesn’t matter. They were still delicious.
CHOCOLATE SUGAR COOKIES
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon sea salt or 1/2 teaspoon table salt
2 sticks butter, softened
1 1/2 cups dark brown sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Granulated sugar, for rolling
Whisk together flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.
Using a stand mixer, beat butter and brown sugar on medium speed for 2 to 3 minutes, until the mixture is light and fluffy.
Add egg and vanilla, and beat until the egg is thoroughly incorporated, 1 to 2 minutes. Add dry ingredients and mix on low speed until no flour is visible, stopping to scrape down the mixer once during the process.
Portion out the dough using a 2-tablespoon scoop. Roll each portion between your hands to form a ball; then roll in granulated sugar, coating generously. Transfer 6 balls to a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.
Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes; let cookies cool completely on the sheet pan. Repeat this process, baking 6 cookies at a time. Makes 16 to 20.